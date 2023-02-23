Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime announces release date and time

The dark fantasy-based shonen jump Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku was recently announced to have an anime adaptation. Produced by MAPPA, Hell's Paradise is slated to launch in the spring of this year.

The final trailer for Hell's Paradise, which was released on December 18, 2022, has already provided a sneak peek of the animation and characters. The popularity of franchise shows it has been greatly enhanced by the dark fantasy genre. As such, fans of Hell’s Paradise are going to get an unique and thrilling viewing experience.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be released in Spring 2023

Sugoi LITE @SugoiLITE TV Anime "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku" – Broadcast begins April 1, 2023 ; Opening Theme: "WORK" by Ringo Sheena & millennium parade. TV Anime "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku" – Broadcast begins April 1, 2023 ; Opening Theme: "WORK" by Ringo Sheena & millennium parade. https://t.co/2MAK2eeWO1

Hell’s Paradise: Jogokuraku is set to premiere on April 1, 2023. The name of the opening title song is WORK, which is performed by Ringo Sheena & millennium parade. The final release announcement has already crazed up fans on the internet. With the popularity of manga combined with MAPPA’s animation, it’s certain that the anime will be a hit.

Created by Yuji Kaku, Hell’s paradise started serialization on Shonen Jump+ in early January 2018. The final chapter of the manga was issued on January 25, 2021. Published by Shueisha, the series consists of 127 chapters in total.

Aside from the the release date of the anime at the Jump Studio Neo event, the main voice cast of Hell's Paradise was also announced. Gabimaru, the main hero, will be played by Chiaki Kobayashi. As Yumiri Hanamori will take the role of Sagiri, the character of Kensho Ono will be performed by Ryohei Kimura.

Additionally, Tuzuriha will be played by Rie Takahashi and Tetsu Inada will play the role of Tamiya Gantetsusai, a death row convict in Hell’s Paradise. It was also revealed that Aoi Ichikawa will be played by Yamada Asaemon Fuchi. These actors are renowned for their outstanding performances in previous roles.

Hell's Paradise: Jogokuraku chronicles the story of death row convict Gabimaru

In Hell's Paradise, Gabimaru, known as the Hollow, is a skilled assassin who is captured during a mission and sentenced to execution. However, his superhuman body makes him nearly invincible, leaving executioners unable to kill him. Gabimaru believes his love for his wife keeps him alive, and this belief is tested when executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri offers him a chance to obtain a full pardon from the Shogunate.

Gabimaru needs to find the elixir of life in Shinsenkyo, a legendary land found southwest of the Ryukyu Kingdom. This is the only way he can get a pardon. The catch is that five previous expeditions to the island have failed, resulting in the loss of numerous lives. This time, the Shogunate sends a group of death row convicts to retrieve the elixir, with each convict assigned a Yamada Asaemon executioner. To obtain the pardon, the convicts must return with their assigned executioner.

As Gabimaru and the other convicts embark on this dangerous mission, they face numerous obstacles that test their skills and resolve. Their journey promises to be filled with danger and excitement, as they risk their lives to obtain the elixir of life and secure their freedom.

