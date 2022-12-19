Chiaki Kobayashi AKA SK8 the Infinity's Langa cast as the main characters of Mashle and Jigokuraku anime

It seems like Chiaki Kobayashi will have quite a busy start to 2023 as he has been cast as the main character of two upcoming anime - Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. While he has had several popular roles in different anime, being cast as the protagonist for two anime at the same time is quite an astounding reveal.

Chiaki Kobayashi is a Japanese Voice Actor whose most popular roles include Makoto Edamura in Great Pretender and Langa Hasegawa in SK8 the Infinity. Since the beginning of his career, he has worked in several anime and video games, all of which helped build his portfolio to bag the roles of Gabimaru and Mash.

Chiaki Kobayashi is most popularly known for his voice acting in the role of Langa Hasegawa from Sk8 the Infinity. However, with the Jump Studio Neo stages at Jump Festa 2023, anime fans learned more about his upcoming works.

Chiaki Kobayashi is set to voice the protagonists of two anime - Mash Burnedead in Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Gabimaru the Hollow in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku.

While bagging two protagonist roles at the same time is an incredible feat, the most notable thing is how both Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku are set to premiere in the Spring of 2023 anime season. This would mean that Chiaki Kobayashi will have a really busy start to 2023.

What is Mashle: Magic and Muscles about?

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is the story of a powerless boy named Mash Burnedead, born in a world where everyone had magical powers. He was considered a threat to the gene pool. Thus, he hid away from people. However, he finally decided to become a Divine Visionary, a position so high that people would have to accept him.

He enrolled in the prestigious Easton Magic Academy to reach his goal, hoping to become stronger. But considering how Mash was the only student without powers, he faced a difficult time against the elite in the realm. Thus, in order to not fall behind his classmates, Mash decides to fight his way through his fists as he trains regularly to overcome his problems with his muscles.

What is Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku about?

Gabimaru the Hollow as seen in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is the story of Gabimaru the Hollow, a ninja of Iwagakure Village who was set up by his fellow ninja for the death penalty. However, as he was already tired of all the killings and betrayals, he wanted to die.

Given how no method of execution would kill Gabimaru, it became evident to Sagiri Yamada Asaemon that Gabimaru had a reason to stay alive. Apparently, he once again wanted to see his wife, who was the reason why he had softened up over time.

Asaemon the Decapitator gave Gabimaru a choice of a lifetime as she proposed that he join her on an expedition to an island south of Japan in search of the elixir of life. If they were to be successful, Gabimaru would be given a full pardon in exchange for his services by the Shogunate.

