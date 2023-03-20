Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku reveals 3 more cast members just weeks ahead of April 2023 release

The official website for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series revealed three new cast members on Friday, March 17. The reveal comes just weeks before the series’ April 1, 2023, premiere on TV Tokyo and other local Japanese broadcasting stations.

The Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime adaptation is one of the most highly-anticipated series of the Spring 2023 season, especially with MAPPA Studios at the helm. Given their work on Chainsaw Man in Fall 2022, fans expect a similarly unhinged and unflinching adaptation of all the gore galore the original manga series offers.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku adds voices of One Punch Man’s Saitama, Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora Hanemiya to cast

The three new cast members for the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku television anime series are Makoto Furukawa, Shunichi Toki, and Volcano Ota. Furukawa is best known as the voice of One Punch Man’s Saitama and Toki as Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora Hanemiya. Ota, meanwhile, is best known as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s Magenta.

The trio will play Yamada Asaemon Eizen, Yamada Asaemon Kisho, and Yamada Asaemon Genji, respectively. They join an already star-studded main cast and seemingly round out the full list of characters and voice actors set to be included in the first season. The remaining starring cast for the series is as follows:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru

Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri

Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei

Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma

Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha

Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai

Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza

Makoto Koichi as Murugai

Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta

The opening theme for the series is set to be a collaboration between singer Ringo Sheena and the musical project Millennium Parade, titled WORK. MAPPA Studios is animating the series, which Kaori Makita will direct. Akira Kindachi is in charge of the series composition, while Koji Hisaki is designing the characters for animation. Finally, Yoshiaki Dewa is composing the music.

Mangaka Yuji Kaku launched the series on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018. The 13th and final volume for the series shipped to Japan in April 2021. As of this article’s writing, the series has over 4 million copies in circulation.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku follows Gabimaru, once considered the strongest ninja but now an exile who quit his trade after violating his village’s laws.

He’s then captured, claiming he has nothing left to live for, but inadvertently survives multiple executions due to his superhuman training. Executioner Saigiri Asaemon thus issues him a means of acquittal: finding an elixir of immortality in the legendary realm of Shinsenkyo.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 202 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes