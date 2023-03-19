Kaiju No. 8 anime announces 2024 release with new visual

Kaiju No. 8, is one of the most anticipated upcoming anime series. It is a Japanese manga series written and drawn by Naoya Matsumoto. The anime adaptation will debut in 2024. It is also called Monster No. 8 in English. Production I.G. Animation will be in charge of anime production, and Studio Khara will oversee the creation of Kaiju designs and artwork.

The release dates for the anime Kaiju No. 8 were initially announced on December 15, 2022; however, on March 19, 2023, a key character image was posted via the show's official Twitter account. The manga has won many accolades, including the 2021 Tokyo New Manga Award, the 7th Next Manga Award for Best Manga, and others.

Kaiju No. 8 new Kafka Hibino visual released

As previously stated, Naoya Matsumoto is the author and illustrator of Kaiju No. 8. Since July 2020, it has been serialized on the Shonen Jump+ app and website of Shueisha, and as of March 2023, its chapters have been compiled in nine tankobon volumes.

The new key image of Kafka Hibino, which was previously published by the official Kaiju No. 8 Twitter account, created a buzz among the series' fans. Hibino's entire character design surprised many people, with some saying that the arms are too short. However, the majority of the fans seem to be happy.

In the new visual, Kafka is shown standing in his humanoid Kaiju form. Kafka Hibino appears to be a tall man based on the character design. Kafka is largely coated in coal-black scales and plates, with cyan energy shining between the cracks. In terms of his head, it resembles a demonic skull face with two short, thick horns, a hole for a nose, and pointed visible fangs. Based on the design, it appears that Kafka has a cyan-colored iris and a black sclera.

Since the new character design was shared, fans have expressed their excitement about the new anime adaptation.

What the new anime is about?

The story takes place in Japan, where for a long time, Kaiju, or monsters, have been emerging. To confront these monsters, an elite military force known as the Defense Force puts its life on the line on a regular basis to safeguard civilians. When a creature has been slain, it is the responsibility of the sweepers to remove the corpse.

The protagonist, named Kafka Hibino, who is 32 years old, is dissatisfied with his work as a sweeper. He always wanted to join the Defense Force and slay Kaiju for a living. But after a few unsuccessful efforts, he gave up on his aspirations. Nevertheless, when Leno Ichikawa, an 18-year-old recruit with a lot of energy, joins Kafka's crew, he is once again inspired to join the military.

Following a series of misfortunes, including a run-in with the young sweeper, the protagonist meets an unidentified flying Kaiju that enters his mouth and changes him into Kaiju No. 8, a humanoid monster. After becoming humanoid Kaiju, Kafka plans to use his newfound abilities to give his cherished goal one last shot.

Final thoughts

It will be interesting to see how well the series does, as Kaiju No. 8 and Spy x Family have been quite popular and are performing exceptionally well on the Manga Plus service, as stated by Yuta Momiyama, the deputy editor-in-chief of Shonen Jump+.

Kaiju No. 8, also became the quickest Shonen Jump+ series to reach 30 million views in December 2020. Since then, each new chapter has reached 1 million views, and by March 2023, there were over 11 million copies of the manga in print.

