MAPPA releases special line drawing to celebrate Jigokuraku anime premiere

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime series premiered in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll, meeting with roaring applause from fans. The highly anticipated anime series is set to be a highlight of the Spring 2023 season, especially with the talented MAPPA Studios staff behind the series’ production.

The official MAPPA Studios' Twitter account also posted a celebratory line drawing of a scene from the first episode of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. Featuring the protagonistic duo of Gabimaru and Sagiri, the line drawing gives an interesting look at an alternative adaptation style to the one viewers saw in the first episode.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime premiere celebrated by MAPPA with an inside look at the production process

As mentioned above, the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series premiered on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The series is one of the most highly anticipated anime projects of the Spring 2023 season, and the first episode has impressed fans following its premiere.

To celebrate the anime’s premiere and its positive reception, MAPPA Studios posted a line drawing of a scene from the episode featuring Gabimaru and Sagiri. The two serve as the series’ protagonistic duo, although one might not be able to tell as much with Sagiri swinging a sword at Gabimaru in the scene.

The line drawing also adds an exciting look at the production process for the episode, which is a deconstructed version of the scene meant for storyboard purposes. Despite being of a lesser quality than the final product, there’s still a certain charm to the rough, black and white images that play out in the line drawing video.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Jigokuraku TV Anime Opening Theme 'WORK' by millennium parade and Ringo Shiina. Jigokuraku TV Anime Opening Theme 'WORK' by millennium parade and Ringo Shiina. https://t.co/9CWlBv9zXz

The Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku series follows the story of protagonist Gabimaru the Hollow, who is sentenced to execution but is seemingly invulnerable to conventional means. This is due to his superhuman body. His executioner, Sagiri, believes he wants to live and gives him a chance to be pardoned of all crimes by finding the elixir of life in Shinsenkyo, a legendary realm recently discovered nearby.

The series can be streamed on both Netflix and Crunchyroll internationally, with new episodes being added to both platforms as they premiere on local Japanese TV every Saturday. MAPPA Studios is directing the series, with various well-known voice actors such as Chiaki Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, and Yumiri Hanamori heard in prominent roles.

