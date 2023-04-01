Mappa releases Jigokuraku anime episode 1 preview and title

As the Jigokuraku anime is just a few hours away from releasing its first episode, Mappa surprised the fans by releasing the title and preview of the first episode. The first episode of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is titled Criminal and Executioner and will air at 11 pm JST in Japan on April 1, 2023.

The anticipation surrounding the Jigokuraku anime has steadily grown since its announcement and fans eagerly await the adaptation of Yuji Kaku's dark fantasy shonen manga.

Mappa's reputation for high-quality work in the anime industry has only added to the excitement. The release of the first episode's title and preview has heightened expectations even further. Fans are expecting great quality work, and the snaps from the first episode indicate that fans will not be disappointed.

Jigokuraku anime episode 1: Criminal and the Executioner will be released on April 1, 2023

The title and preview as well as the synopsis of the first episode of the Jigokuraku anime were released earlier on Saturday by the official account on Twitter. The title and the preview left fans astounded with amazing visuals.

The first episode of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Criminal and Executioner, is set to be broadcast on April 1, 2023, in Japan at 11 pm JST (10 am ET) on TV Tokyo. An hour later, it will be available to broadcast globally on Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV/Lemino.

The snaps from the first episode have helped fans express their excitement and overwhelmingness. While Mappa has already proved that their work will not disappoint fans, Jigokuraku anime will undoubtedly be one of the hit anime of Spring 2023.

Adam Jnoub @TheTraumaticD @jplus_jigokurak Bro I can’t, the visuals are so good even with the quantity of anime they’re making. Mappa cooking @jplus_jigokurak Bro I can’t, the visuals are so good even with the quantity of anime they’re making. Mappa cooking

According to the official English account of Jigokuraku anime, here’s the synopsis of the first episode:

"The "Otameshigoyo" executioner, Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, meets a criminal at the execution site. Garan no Gabimarusis a cold-blooded ninja with a superhuman body, who has ended the life of many people. "I want you to kill me," said Gabimaru to Sagiri."

Mappa will create the series under the direction of Kaori Makita. Akira Kindachi will be responsible for the series composition, and Koji Hisaki will be in charge of character design.

Yoshiaki Dewa will be in charge of composing the music. The opening title song of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, WORK, was performed by Ringo Sheena and the Millennium Parade. Additionally, the characters will be portrayed by voice actors who are well-known for their past works.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



Studio: MAPPA

Release date: April 1 Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku begins tomorrow!Studio: MAPPARelease date: April 1 Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku begins tomorrow! 🔥Studio: MAPPARelease date: April 1 https://t.co/qNuD6dvrUO

As fans count down the hours until the premiere of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, the series promises to be a thrilling ride. With stunning visuals, a captivating story, and Mappa's attention to detail, there's no doubt that the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime will be a standout hit of Spring 2023.

Fans can catch the series as it aris at 11 pm JST on Tokyo TV and becomes available for global consumption shortly after.

Poll : 0 votes