Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku anime: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku is set to be released on April 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime adaptation is based on the dark fantasy shonen manga of the same name by Yuji Kaku. The Hell's Paradise manga started serializing on Shonen Jump+ in early January 2018 and ended on January 25, 2021, after 138 chapters.

As it’s a shonen-based anime, it will be packed with lots of action and fiction. After announcing the anime adaptation, manga readers have already created a buzz. The anime will be produced by Mappa, known for their work in Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan's final season, and more. As such, fans expect Mappa to deliver the best work with the popular and exciting storyline of Hell's Paradise.

Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku anime is just a couple of days away

Hell's Paradise Anime

Scheduled for April 1!



• Chikahiro Kobayashi as Shion

• Yusuke Kobayashi as Tenza

• Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai

• Makoto Koichi as Nurugai

• Aoi Ichikawa as Fuchi



The anime adaptation of Hell's Paradise was first announced during Jump Festa 2022, with the final trailer coming out on February 26, 2023. The series' opening title song, WORK, was performed by Ringo Sheena and the Millennium Parade.

The main voice cast of the anime includes Chiaki Kobayashi as the main protagonist Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori will play the role of Sagiri, with Kensho Ono as Ryohei Kimura. Additionally, Tuzuriha will be played by Rie Takahashi, and Tetsu Inada will play the role of Tamiya Gantetsusai, a death row convict.

Broadcast time and where to watch

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll worldwide from April 2023! ⚔️



More:

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku will be aired on TV Tokyo on April 1, 2023, at 11 pm in Japan, where it can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV. For global fans, Hell' Paradise will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflixs. As such, fns can watch the anime adaptation of Hell's Paradise on their preferred streaming service.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 am, Saturday, April 01

Central Standard Time (CST): 9 am, Saturday, April 01

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 am, Saturday, April 01

British Standard Time (GMT): 3 pm, Saturday, April 01

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4 pm, Saturday, April 01

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Saturday, April 01

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12 am, Sunday, April 02

A brief about the plot of Hell's Paradise

The plot of the series follows the journey of Gabimaru and his team of convicts as they navigate their way through the treacherous island of Shinsenkyo in search of the elixir of life. The task is made all the more challenging because the island has claimed the lives of five previous expeditions.

Gabimaru's desire for freedom and redemption drives him forward. At the same time, the convicts are given a chance to change, while their Asaemon executioners have the task of ensuring that they return to the Shogunate. The story is a thrilling adventure exploring themes of mortality, redemption, and the lengths people will go to secure their freedom.

