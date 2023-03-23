MAPPA stage 2023 to announce major information about Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen's future

MAPPA is one of the biggest studios home to some of the greatest animes of the new generation, like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, Chainsaw Man, and many more. With Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen just around the corner, it is obvious that the makers will take on any opportunity to spike the hype among their millions of fans even more.

MAPPA STAGE 2023 event, by juggernaut animation group MAPPA Studios, will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Thus, both the anime from the studio are scheduled to take the stage to utilize the opportunity to share some major information about the forthcoming installment.

MAPPA Stage 2023 to drop major information about Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen

As MAPPA is the maker of numerous fan-favorite anime series, the MAPPA STAGE 2023 event is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Since their A-listed anime series is scheduled to run the entire year, this is a very significant year for the studio.

Fans can expect to receive special announcements, visual keys, or any form of promotional clips from the ongoing anime series by the studio. Thus, it is recommended for all Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, One Punch Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans to keep a look at the upcoming event.

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan will take center stage at the 2023 event organized by the studio, and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated segments of the entire event. Following the grand premiere of AOT Final Season Part 3, this event was much needed for all die-hard anime fans, and it seems that it will be a little emotional as the voice actor for Hange is expected to show up.

The event will be a hotspot for all major news drops, and since the second cour of Final Season Part 3 is set to release in fall 2023, fans can expect to receive news and some visual key releases related to the anime. The AOT stage will also feature a Special Performance of the song My War by Shinsei Kamattechan.

The stage is expected to feature the following guests:

Yuki Kaji - The voice actor of Eren

Yui Ishikawa - The voice actor of Mikasa

Romi Park - The voice actor of Hange

Yuichiro Hayashi - The Director

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is scheduled to release in July 2023, so the event will be full of surprises for JJK fans. News of the upcoming season has already taken the internet by storm, with fans worldwide discussing the storyline's progression and the introduction of a new character, Toji, in the upcoming season.

The live performance of VIVID VICE will take place on the Jujutsu Kaisen Stage. Fans should keep their fingers crossed that Satoru Gojo's voice actor will appear on stage. The stage is also expected to feature the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen, which includes:

Junya Enoki - The voice actor of Yuji Itadori

Asami Seto - The voice actor of Nobara Kugiasaki

Yuma Uchida - The voice actor of Megumi Fushiguro

The most anticipated aspect of the Jujutsu Kaisen stage event is the high probability of the release of a proper trailer and the announcement of the release date. Also, fans hope to meet Toji's voice actor and the rest of the main cast to learn more about the upcoming arc.

