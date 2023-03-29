6 most anticipated upcoming new anime in 2023

Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming new anime in 2023 that will make a big impression and leave its mark. This year has already been exciting for anime fans, with popular anime sequels like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia dominating the scene.

In this article, we will discuss six of the most anticipated upcoming new anime in 2023, each promising to bring a unique and captivating story to the screen.

From action-packed series like Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku to heartwarming rom-com like Oshi No Ko, these upcoming new anime in 2023 are expected to excite and entertain fans with fresh stories and captivating characters.

Undead Unluck and five other must-watch upcoming new anime in 2023

1) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku - New Trailer!!



OP: WORK by millennium parade × Sheena Ringo



The anime is scheduled for APRIL 1st!!

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku - New Trailer!!OP: WORK by millennium parade × Sheena RingoThe anime is scheduled for APRIL 1st!!https://t.co/3ixBtU0sLi

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming new anime in 2023, promising to deliver plenty of action and fiction. Produced by MAPPA, the series is set to premiere on TV Tokyo on April 1, 2023. It will also be streamed globally through Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Based on a shonen manga of the same name by Yuji Kaku, the story follows the adventures of Gabimaru and his fellow convicts as they search for the elixir of immortality in the legendary realm of Shinsenkyo.

Gabimaru’s motivation is his desire for freedom and redemption, while his fellow prisoners have a chance to change, as the island has claimed the lives of five previous expeditions. Simultaneously, their Asaemon executioners are tasked with ensuring their return to the Shogunate.

This exciting adventure explores themes like death, redemption, and the extreme lengths people go to to achieve their freedom, an all-in-one gripping story that will be as enjoyable as the upcoming new anime in 2023.

2) Oshi No Ko

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks Oshi no Ko TV Anime New Trailer!

Series starts broadcasting in April 12. Oshi no Ko TV Anime New Trailer! Series starts broadcasting in April 12. https://t.co/lHFgwjKsf6

Oshi No Ko is one of the most anticipated rom-com of the upcoming new anime in 2023. The anime adaptation of Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka’s rom-com manga is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2023.

Before the TV release, the series’ first episode was broadcast as a 90-minute special episode in Japan on March 17, 2023, and it was quite a hit. It has been assumed that this anime adaptation might be able to fill the hole left by Aka Akasaka’s well-known work, Kaguya Sama: Love is War. Doga Kobo will produce the series under the direction of Daisuke Hiramaki.

Oshi No Ko portrays the journey of Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, the offspring of the renowned idol Ai Hoshino. The series depicts how the twins strive to establish themselves as idols in show business’ complex and often murky realm.

Interestingly, the duo shared a past life as doctors and patients and have been reincarnated as the offspring of their beloved idol. As they pursue their mother’s path, they become aware of the industry’s seedy and hazardous aspects.

3) Heavenly Delusion

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Heavenly Delusion - Anime 2nd Trailer!



The anime is scheduled for April 1.



Animation Studio: Production I.G



Furthermore, this anime will be streamed on Disney+ Worldwide.



【NEWS】Heavenly Delusion - Anime 2nd Trailer!The anime is scheduled for April 1.Animation Studio: Production I.GFurthermore, this anime will be streamed on Disney+ Worldwide.https://t.co/Ms6uBHaC11

Another upcoming new anime in 2023 is Heavenly Delusion, which is set to be released on Saturday, April 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX and other affiliated Japanese channels.

Disney Plus has acquired the global distribution rights to Heavenly Delusion, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy this new series. Based on Masakazu Ishiguro’s Seinen manga, the anime adaptation will be produced by Production I.G. under the direction of Hirotaka Mori.

The plot of the series follows a world where youngsters are nurtured by robotic caretakers inside protective barriers, experiencing a seemingly uneventful existence within a nursery-like environment. These children are curious and open to new ideas but don’t know much about the dangerous supernatural beings living in the desolate wasteland beyond their safe haven.

The story tells of the adventures of Maru and Kiruko, who are brave enough to leave their safe place in search of a mythical paradise that might just be a far-off, unreachable dream.

4) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Anime Dubs @AnimeDubUpdates New Trailer for Mashle: Magic and Muscles, scheduled for April 7th.

New Trailer for Mashle: Magic and Muscles, scheduled for April 7th.https://t.co/FSOzxxPiux

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, an anime adaptation of Hajime Komoto’s manga of the same name, has created quite a buzz as an upcoming new anime in 2023. The series is set to air on April 7, 2023. With the recent release of a new PV, fans have gotten a glimpse of the series. A-1 Pictures is in charge of producing the anime adaptation under the direction of Tomoyo Tanaka.

The story of the anime is set in a magical world where a person’s social status is determined by their magical abilities. Mash Burnedead, the main character, can’t do magic, which makes things hard between him and his adoptive father.

Mash wants to make up with him, so he tries to become a Divine Visionary at Easton Magic Academy, which is something only the best students can do. Despite lacking magical abilities, Mash attends school to prove that physical strength can overcome magical prowess.

5) Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Rurouni Kenshin - New Anime Trailer!



The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



【NEWS】Rurouni Kenshin - New Anime Trailer!The anime is scheduled for July 2023.https://t.co/vJdWYDKwA1

Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan, a remake of the original anime adaptation of the popular manga written by Nobuhiro Watsuki, revealed the release window through the third PV at Anime Japan 2023. The release date is set for July 2023. Liden Films will animate the series under the direction of Hideyo Yamamoto.

The story of Rurouni Kenshin took place in Japan during the Meiji era. It tells the story of Himura Kenshin, a former assassin who wants to make up for his mistakes by protecting the innocent. Along the way, he befriends Kamiya Kaoru, Sagara Sanosuke, Myojin Yahiko, Takani Megumi, and the Sekiho Army after saving Kaoru and taking refuge in her dojo.

As Kenshin fights dangerous enemies like Shinomori Aoshi, the former leader of the Oniwabanshu, and the power-hungry Shishio Makoto, he is determined not to turn back into the ruthless person he used to be. With its unique storyline and wonderful visualization in the trailer, fans anticipate this upcoming new anime in 2023.

6) Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck, an award-winning new-generation shonen manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka, is getting an anime adaptation set to be released in October 2023. The release window was recently announced with a key visual in Anime Japan 2023. TMS Entertainment will produce the series, and David Production will be in charge of animating the series under the direction of Yuki Kase.

This anticipated upcoming new anime in 2023 follows the story of Fuuko Izumo, a girl with an “Unluck” ability that causes misfortune to those she touches. She teams up with an immortal man she names Andy to escape pursuit by the enigmatic Union.

After learning about the Union’s team of powerful individuals called Negators, they join to achieve Andy’s desire for the perfect death. The Union battles Unidentified Mysterious Animals (UMA) and a rival group of Negators known as Under while facing Regulators, agents of divine will. Their missions are dictated by a supernatural book called Apocalypse, which reveals the mysteries of the world and the earth’s rules.

These six upcoming new anime in 2023 promise to excite and entertain fans with their unique stories and captivating characters. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming rom-com, these series will leave a lasting impression on anime enthusiasts. So, mark your calendars and prepare for an incredible year of new anime releases!

Stay tuned to learn more updates on the news about anime, manga, anime events, and more.

Poll : 0 votes