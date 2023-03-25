Mashle anime reveals Mash Burnedead's character PV at Anime Japan 2023

Hajime Komoto's Mashle anime is one of the most anticipated original TV anime series and is due to air on April 7, 2023.

By releasing a new PV teaser two days ago, on March 22, 2023, the anime presented its audience with a glimpse into the world of magic and muscles. Later, a character preview teaser starring Mash Burnedead was made available to the public.

With only a few weeks until the April 7 release of Mashle anime, the production team has released a character promo video for Mash Burnedead. Mash, who doesn't have magic but is strong, is the main character of the anime Mashle.

New Mashle anime PV features the amazingly powerful Mash Burnedead

The Mash Burnedead character promo video for the Mashle anime runs for less than a minute and provides a quick overview of some of the events and sequences that will be included in the adaptation. Although there are no subtitles in the video, it appears to focus on the character's position as a strong protagonist.

The promotional video begins with a scenario in which Mash makes his appearance by destroying the door. In the video, Mash, who has completed his daily strength training routine, is also shown talking while eating cream puffs.

It has also been decided that on April 2, a live commentary screening event, where fans may enjoy one or two episodes with the cast, will take place at Shinjuku Balto 1. The evening will feature performances by Chiaki Kobayashi, Leiji Kawashima, and Reina Ueda. Ticket sales begin on March 13 at 4 pm at KINEZO.

Reina Ueda will play Lemon Irvine, and fans will recognize Leiji Kawashima as Finn Ames and Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead.

What is the Mashle anime about?

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES - New Anime Trailer!



The anime is scheduled for April 7.



【NEWS】MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES - New Anime Trailer!The anime is scheduled for April 7.https://t.co/rDhqSuQFjS

Mashle anime takes place in a magical world where a person's social status is based on how good they are at magic. Mash Burnedead, who is the protagonist, is so bad at magic that he doesn't even have a pinch.

In order for Mash and his adoptive father Regro to get along, he needs to become a Divine Visionary at Easton Magic Academy.

Divine Visionary is a title that is exclusively bestowed upon those who have excelled academically. While he has no magical abilities, Mash decides to attend a school for magicians in order to prove that physical force can overcome magical ones.

Beginning at midnight on April 7, the anime will be shown on TOKYOMX and other channels. Crunchyroll will be an exclusive streaming platform for the anime for people all around the world.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

