Chainsaw Man casts Reina Ueda as Lady Reze in the cour 1 finale

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Dec 28, 2022 01:29 AM IST
Ueda Reina cast as Lady Reze in Chainsaw Man
Ueda Reina cast as Lady Reze in Chainsaw Man (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the final episode of Chainsaw Man cour 1 out now, fans were delighted to see that the anime gave them a glimpse of Lady Reze, who is set to appear in the upcoming Bomb Girl Arc of the anime. While the release date for the second cour itself wasn't announced, fans learned that Reina Ueda had been cast as Lady Reze as she made her debut in the final scene of the episode.

The final episode of Chainsaw Man cour 1 saw the conclusion of the Katana Man Arc, as Denji, alongside the new Special Division 4, was able to take down Katana Man, Sawatari Akane, and their goons. They learned that the terrorists were after the Chainsaw Devil's heart as Makima revealed how the Gun Devil's flesh, which Public Safety had obtained, had finally started moving towards its main body.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Reina Udea set to voice Reze in Chainsaw Man anime

Chainsaw Man Episode-12 New CharacterLady Reze Voiced by: Reina Ueda https://t.co/l3VinVKhvO

With the release of Chainsaw Man episode 12, it has been confirmed that Lady Reze, aka Bomb Devil, will be voiced by Reina Ueda. She is set to play a major role in the upcoming Bomb Girl Arc, where she will be Denji's romantic interest as well as the arc's primary antagonist.

Reina Ueda has previously worked in several anime, as she has been the voice of Ruri in Dr. Stone, Anri Kaidou in Ao Ashi, and Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Lemon Irvine as seen in the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Additionally, Ueda is also set to voice Lemon Irvine in the upcoming Spring 2023 anime, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, as announced in Jump Studio Neo during Jump Festa 2023.

Fans react to Reze's appearance in Chainsaw Man cour 1 finale

REZE IS HERE AND SHE SOUNDS AMAZING https://t.co/LL3MCoNmLu

Fans were stunned by Lady Reze's appearance in the cour 1 finale, as there was still some time before she would appear as per the manga. However, it seems like MAPPA wanted to leave fans with a little teaser for what was to come, as Reze is set to play a huge role in the upcoming Bomb Girl Arc.

As fans will know, Reze herself is the Bomb Devil hybrid who was sent by the Soviet Union to Japan with the mission of stealing the Chainsaw Devil's heart. Thus, she will be the primary antagonist in the upcoming arc.

While she may be an antagonist, fans are extremely fond of her and happy with what they got from the small clip at the end of the episode. Hopefully, fans will soon get to see her in action when the second cour is released.

