Dr. Stone season 3 key visual leaks ahead of time

Dr. Stone: New World key visual got leaked ahead of time on Wednesday, December 7. It was set to be unveiled during the anime's Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2023, which will take place on December 17-18 and will feature several Super and Neo Stages.

Dr. Stone: New World is the third season of the hit anime, which will soon be released in the Spring 2023 anime season. Ahead of its release, interested viewers can watch the prequel Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, which was released on July 10, 2022.

Dr. Stone: New World key visual depicts the Kingdom of Science's journey

Dr.STONE SEASON-3 KEY VISUAL



More info reveal at Jump Festa 2023

A week before the Jump Festa 2023 event, Dr. Stone season 3 key visual got leaked by reputed Twitter anime news leaker @shonenleaks, which doesn't reveal many details about the upcoming anime. However, more information on the same can be expected at Jump Festa 2023 as the anime is set to have a Super Stage event.

The series' Super Stage event is set to take place on December 18, from 14:10 to 14:50. The same will be available for live streaming online. The event is also set to feature the voice actors of the anime's main characters - Ishigami Senkuu (Yuusuke Kobayashi), Ryuusui Nanami (Suzuki Ryouta), Chrome (Gen Satou), and Gen Asagiri (Kengo Kawanishi), alongside theme song artist Burnout Syndromes.

With about 40 minutes for the event, fans can expect the anime to release a trailer for the third season. Up until now, they had only received a title confirmation video, which also revealed the release window for the same. Given that the series is set for the Spring 2023 anime season, fans can expect it to begin its premiere in April 2023.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: New World?

Ishigami Senkuu as seen in Dr. Stone: Ryuusui (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As evident from the leaked key visual, the upcoming anime season is set to focus on the Kingdom of Science's journey to the other side of the world. In Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, Senku's plan was discussed in detail as he wanted to unravel the mystery behind the green light that petrified humanity three thousand years ago.

Senkuu believed that the Petrification light came from the other side of the world and thus wanted to investigate its origin. The special episode featured Senkuu and his team's efforts in building a ship, following which they acquired a skilled captain Ryuusui Nanami to lead them during the journey.

Ryuusui Nanami as seen in Dr. Stone: Ryuusui (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While initially, the Kingdom of Science had some issues relating to the fuel for the journey, by the end of the episode they were able to acquire it. Thus, the forthcoming season will feature them using all the resources they have gathered to investigate the Petrification light.

