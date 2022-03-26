Dr. Stone: Ryusui information and more at series' Anime Japan 2022 stage

The Dr. Stone Anime Japan 2022 stage took place earlier this morning, and with it came some exciting reveals for the upcoming Ryusui special. Fans have been highly anticipating information on the episode's release, and the stage certainly delivered in that regard.

Additionally, the Dr. Stone Anime Japan 2022 stage featured the Japanese voice actors for some of the series' most popular characters. The featured voice actors discussed the series and played a few games pertaining to their knowledge of the series.

Follow along as this article breaks down the exciting news surrounding the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special as well as other events that took place at the stage.

Dr. Stone: Ryusui TV special receives release window at Anime Japan 2022

Dr. Stone: Ryusui info

As mentioned above, the Dr. Stone: Ryusui TV special received a release window at the series’ Anime Japan 2022 stage. The special was confirmed to be airing in July 2022, and there was a reaffirmation about an additional manga chapter to be released around the same time.

The stage also revealed Ryusui’s voice actor, Ryota Suzuki, who was introduced on the stage. Suzuki is best known for his work on Kaguya-sama: Love Is War as the voice of Yu Ishigami. Although young, Suzuki has worked on many fantastic adaptations, indicative of his natural talent.

The Ryusui special portion of the stage also displayed various character design sketches for Ryusui, as well as showing four stills from the upcoming special. Although very slight, these reveals were clearly as exciting for the voice actors themselves as they were for fans in the audience.

Dr. Stone Anime Japan 2022 special stage

In addition to the information surrounding the Ryusui special as stated above, the third season of the anime was also reaffirmed for a 2023 release window. This was announced at the end of the series’ second season, but the reconfirmation is great to have as 2023 gets closer and closer.

Also mentioned above was the presence of Ryota Suzuki, voice of Ryusui Nanami, as well as three other voice actors, including Kengo Kawanishi, voice of Gen Asagiri; Yusuke Kobayashi, voice of protagonist Senku Ishigami; and Gen Sato, voice of Chrome.

After the four were introduced and the presenters went over Ryusui’s character design by way of an accompanying cutout, they discussed the production process at large. Kobayashi, seemingly taking on the role of leading the stage, began quizzing his cast mates on different aspects of the show.

One of the quizzes involved scenes from the first season of the anime, and the voice actors were tasked with organizing them in sequential order. They also did a version of the game for the second season of the anime. Finally, they were quizzed on what seemed to be demographic information, as well as dialog lines, for Ryusui Nanami.

In summation

Dr. Stone’s Anime Japan 2022 stage delivered in all aspects, both in terms of what was expected to be discussed and what came as a surprise. The voice actors present were engaging and inviting in their discussion regarding the show at large as well as news surrounding the Ryusui special.

While no formal trailer was shown, fans were treated to a look at Ryusui’s character design as well as four scenes from the upcoming special. A trailer will most likely be released in the coming weeks, building off the excitement the Anime Japan 2022 stage has created.

