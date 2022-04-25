10 anime to watch if you like Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone has garnered immense praise worldwide for its bewitching concept. It follows the story of a teenage genius, Senku, in a post-apocalyptic world where he wakes up after being petrified for 3700 years.

However, without panicking, Senku determines himself to rebuild the world of science and revive every person on the planet who is still petrified. Although the road is not easy, Senku has somehow revived the person who became a major obstacle in his path.

Dr. Stone is a fantastic series because it can teach you science like never before while keeping you entertained and immensely curious. For those looking for anime that resembles Dr. Stone in a way, here are some of the best finds that one would certainly enjoy.

Binge these anime like Dr. Stone

1) Darwin's Game

All central characters of Darwin's Game (Image via Nexus)

Kaname Sudo, a teenage high school student, gets trapped in a surreal game called Darwin’s Game, which gradually becomes his worst nightmare. The game is not an ordinary one as it requires the players to kill their opponents in real life to be victorious. Kaname determines himself to get through this game somehow and catch its real perpetrator with his own hands.

Like Dr. Stone, Darwin’s Game also comprises the survival aspect, where the characters have to make it out somehow by overcoming obstacles in their way. Moreover, the plotlines of both these anime are regarded to be unique.

2) Uninhabited Planet Survive

All central characters of Uninhabited Planet Survive (Image via Madhouse)

The story of Uninhabited Planet Survive took place in the 22nd century when Earth was declared uninhabitable, so people lived in colonies on the surrounding planets. One destined day, a minor mistake by the protagonist Luna got her, her robot cat, and six of her classmates swept away to a seemingly uninhabitable planet.

Uninhabited Planet Survive is distinctively similar to Dr. Stone as apart from survival being the main concern, the plot explains how technology can be beneficial to humanity.

3) Steins Gate

All central characters of Steins Gate (Image via White Fox)

Rintaro Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, is known for inventing weird gadgets like the Bit Particle Controller, just an ordinary TV remote attached to a toy gun. He runs his experiments in a ramshackle building and calls his laboratory The Future Gadget Lab.

Although his experiments have failed relentlessly, his phone-operated microwave gadget was a game-changer. This invention has indeed become a breakthrough but has also turned his life upside down by taking the people he holds dear away from him.

Steins Gate and Dr. Stone's protagonists are shown to be some of the most intelligent characters in the anime universe.

4) Log Horizon

All central characters of Log Horizon (Image via Satelight)

Shiroe, a 23-year-old engineering student, gets transported to an MMORPG Elder Tale game and realizes he can’t log out. Being stuck in the game, Shiroe has to find his friends with whom he used to play earlier. Living in a virtual city named “Akihabara,” he has to get used to his new reality and face the odds that come his way with his skills and strategies.

Log Horizon takes place in a virtual reality world where more than thirty thousand Japanese gamers get themselves trapped. Like Dr. Stone’s Senku, Shiroe of Log Horizon is also a master strategist who is good at getting out of difficult situations.

5) From The New World

All central characters of From The New World (Image via A-1 Pictures)

From The New World follows the story of Saki Watanabe, who is getting used to her newfound psychic powers. After the awakening, she is relieved to be able to join her friends at the prestigious Sage Academy, a special school for psychics. However, not everything seemed as peaceful as she would have imagined.

Along with her friends, Saki discovers some of the dark secrets of the past that pretty much put a distinct picture of how their world has fallen. Like Dr. Stone, the story of From The New World also takes place in a post-apocalyptic utopian world.

6) Sabikui Bisco

Bisco and Milo as seen in Sabikui Bisco (Image via OZ)

Bisco Akeboshi, nicknamed Man-Eating Red Cape, is branded as a criminal for Mushroom Terrorism. However, in reality, Bisco wants to restore the earth to its previous state by obtaining a rust-eating mushroom.

This unique mushroom will counter the effects of the plague-like wind slowly eating away every living and non-living thing.

Both the protagonists of Sabikui Bisco and Dr. Stone are struggling to restore the earth to its previous glory. Even though their goals are idealistic, some people will do everything to stop them.

7) Moyashimon

All central characters of Moyashimon (Image via Shirogumi)

Moyashimon follows the story of Tadayasu Sawaki, who has a unique set of eyes that grants him the unique ability to see microorganisms with just his naked eyes. Tadayasu can also communicate with any microbes, bacteria, and fungi. Due to his unique ability, he caught the eyes of many professors in the agriculture university.

Tadayasu has somewhat similarities with Senku of Dr. Stone, like his immense curiosity and pragmatism. Moyashimon is also praised for its educating elements, where instead of science, it talks about the importance of agriculture.

8) Astra Lost in Space

All central characters of Astra Lost in Space (Image via Lerche)

Astra Lost in Space takes place in 2063, when space travel is an everyday thing. A group of students from Caird High School took off for their Planetary camp on a planet named McPa. However, the adventure was not as one had anticipated, as a mysterious ray of light transported them to distant depths of space.

They must cross the 5,012-light-year gulf of space to reach their home and in the meantime, they will have to survive by scavenging resources from neighboring planets harboring life.

Moreover, they also have to work together to survive by managing their resources and maintaining their composure. The anime also comprises survival elements like Dr. Stone, as Astra Lost in Space characters are also stranded in an uncanny situation.

9) 7 Seeds

All central characters of 7 Seeds (Image via Gonzo)

7 Seeds takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity perishes after a devastating impact of a gigantic meteorite. Amidst this nothingness, only seven young men and women have survived who have awoken from their cryogenic sleep. Perplexed and distressed with what the world has turned into, these seven individuals have to band together and survive by combining their skills.

Like Dr. Stone, 7 Seeds shows a world where only a few individuals have made it out of the unpredicted havoc. Like Senku, the characters of 7 Seeds are also in pursuit of rebuilding the human civilization down from scratch.

10) Ascendance of a Bookworm

All central characters of Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Aija-Do)

The Ascendance of a Bookworm story follows Urano Motosu, a book enthusiast whose passion turned out to cause her death. During a mild earthquake, Urano was crushed to death beneath a pile of her books and in her last breath, she wished to be reincarnated in a world where she could read books till the end of time.

Like Senku of Dr. Stone, Urano tries her best to bring whatever she has learned in the past into this new world that doesn't possess much-advanced knowledge. She made up her mind to write her line of books to better the people around her.

