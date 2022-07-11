Dr. Stone Season 3 reveals a new teaser and the official title for the sequel

The announcement of Dr. Stone Season 3 during Jump Festa 2022 took the internet by storm. A trailer was revealed, and a release window was also provided, assuring fans that the series will return in 2023. However, as Season 1 was titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, fans found it odd that the third installment didn’t receive any title.

While the title itself plays a huge part in revealing what comes next in the storyline, fans presume that the announcement is still fragmentary. Surprisingly, on July 10, 2022, the people behind the series ultimately broke their silence by revealing the title.

Dr. Stone Season 3’s title will be called New World

Along with the spectacular release of Dr. Stone Ryusui Special Episode - Ryusui on July 10, 2022, through a teaser, the official title New World for Season 3 was provided. Although the teaser had nothing much to offer besides the title, in a way, it painted a picture of the upcoming adventures of Senku and his gang.

Moreover, Dr. Stone Ryusui Special Episode - Ryusui's release raised the level of excitement for both anime and non-anime enthusiasts, as it acts as a bridge between Season 2 and 3. The special episode also focused on the new character, who was seen petrified in the final moments of Season 2 Episode 11.

Instead of Shinya Iino, the special episode was directed by Shuuhei Matsuhata, who is known for his amazing direction on My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO!, Remake Our Life!, Grimoire of Zero, etc.

Final thoughts

Dr. Stone Ryusui Special Episode - Ryusui is a must-watch special for fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Season 3. The special episode kicks off from the final moments of Season 2’s finale, showing a mysterious petrified individual. This unique individual named Ryusui Nanami will play a huge role in Senku’s new journey in Season 3 New World.

For fans looking to get started on the series, here’s how the Crunchyroll describes the story of Dr. Stone:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing."

With Season 3 coming out next year, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far