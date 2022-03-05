Dr. Stone Chapter 232 raw scans: Safely back to Earth, Senku's final invention, and more

Dr. Stone Chapter 232 raw scans were released earlier today, signifying the series’ end of serialization. Dr. Stone Chapter 232 will officially release on Sunday, March 4, 2022 on various Shonen Jump platforms and publications.

The raw scans portray the Why-man assault team’s safe return to Earth as well as the subsequent revival of humanity en masse. Nearly every major character introduced in the series makes an appearance, from Ishigami Village residents to those members of Xeno’s former Kingdom of Science opposition soldiers.

Follow along as we break down Dr. Stone Chapter 232’s raw scans — the final release of the series — in their entirety.

Dr. Stone Chapter 232 highlights Senku’s final invention, long-awaited marriage scene

Dr. Stone Chapter 232: Back to Earth and humanity’s revival

Dr. Stone Chapter 232 begins with a series of color pages detailing Senku, Kohaku, Stanley, and Ryusui’s descent back to Earth. The chapter's first page sees each of them — save Ryusui — by the spaceship window, with the Earth’s surface in the background.

Their descent back to Earth begins, followed by a top-half double-page spread featuring Senku. The next panel shows their approach through Earth’s atmosphere, and landing safely in an ocean. The Perseus can be seen approaching to pick them up.

Upon reuniting with the Kingdom of Science, the team members are presented with medals for their accomplishments in confronting Why-man. The medals showcase the trademark E=mc^2 formula, which has been an ever-present symbol throughout the series. The following panel shows revival fluid being poured on an unseen target.

The next page shows Senku high-fiving various friends, likely in celebration of achieving their ultimate goal. Taiju, Yuzuriha, Kasaki, Kohaku, and others are seen in these panels. A beautiful, double-page color spread follows, showcasing Senku, Magma, Suika, Ryusui, Gen, Hyoga, Chrome, and Xeno.

A significant amount of time seems to have passed in the following panels that show a highly developed area of land. Urban facilities such as warehouses are prominently seen, though at the plot's borders, nature can still be seen. Gen is seen talking to a panel of people but the exact dialogue is unknown since these scans aren’t translated.

He seemingly gets on a plane after, which eventually lands in Japan. Francois, Suika, and an unknown third individual await Gen’s arrival. Francois and Gen then get in a car (further implying a significant passage of time), before arriving at Taiju and Yuzuriha’s wedding.

Taiju is extremely happy for the occasion, and it seems like their families were successfully revived for the event. Dr. Stone Chapter 232’s following pages show various characters from the series, all enjoying themselves at the wedding.

A particularly funny panel showcases Kohaku and Ruri talking, with the latter looking particularly flustered. This seems to be her reaction to Kohaku teasing her about her and Chrome being next to get married. Apparently, this has already been brought up to Chrome and went over his head, based on an apparent flashback panel.

Another particularly interesting set of panels are centered around Tsukasa. He seems to be reminiscing about the days when he felt humanity’s revival would mean nothing but war. Without dialog for context, he seems to be incredibly happy and relieved to meet Senku, and is convinced about giving humanity a second chance.

Dr. Stone Chapter 232: Senku’s final invention

risu @_rezee #drstonespoilers #DrSTONE232



AS EXPECTED FROM OUR MAD SCIENTIST KXJDJSHSB AS EXPECTED FROM OUR MAD SCIENTIST KXJDJSHSB #drstonespoilers #DrSTONE232 AS EXPECTED FROM OUR MAD SCIENTIST KXJDJSHSB😭😭 https://t.co/0huMCwkgk0

Shortly after these Tsukasa panels, Taiju, Yuzuriha, and others are seen running to a laboratory. This is presumably to greet Senku, who they seem to see just ahead of them. In an extremely confusing twist, the person who appeared to be Senku is a woman who looks extremely similar to him.

Gen, the woman and the scientists are seen talking to each other, with a panel of a broken Medusa device in between. Unfortunately, this appears to be the Medusa who wanted to return to Earth. Gen’s worried expression when he looks at it further indicates as much.

Taiju is then seen leading the charge to a research room, likely deeper in the building. Others follow, and as they walk through the door, Senku is seen fiddling around with an invention. Taiju and Senku discuss something, while Gen looks around the room. He realizes Senku’s invention is absolutely massive.

Squeeze @Squeeze_mode

#DrSTONE #drstone232 #manga Its finally ended ;—; idk what can replace Dr.Stone tbh it was so unique. Its finally ended ;—; idk what can replace Dr.Stone tbh it was so unique.#DrSTONE #drstone232 #manga https://t.co/7kmq1KSLLt

Suddenly, the Medusa is seen in its containment device, drawn-on face still present. Apparently, the other Medusa was a separate one. Gen then looks at something with a shocked expression, prompting Senku to speak up. In the next page, it is revealed that Senku’s invention appears to be a giant Medusa device.

Everyone present is seen staring in disbelief, while Senku is apparently reminiscing about Byakuya and others he knew in life. While the lack of dialog makes this purely speculative, the implication seems to be that the device will revive them in some way, and the raw scans seem to suggest as much.

On the next page, various characters’ reactions are shown, alongside an invention roadmap which acts as a one-and-a-half page spread. Incredibly significant are the English words that appear underneath the katakana; they reveal that Senku’s invention is a time machine, further implying his intent to save Byakuya and others.

risu @_rezee

#DrSTONE232 MY BOY SENKU IS LITERALLY PLANNING TO MAKE A TIME MACHINE OH GOD MY BOY SENKU IS LITERALLY PLANNING TO MAKE A TIME MACHINE OH GOD#DrSTONE232

Gen is seen crying tears of (most likely) joy and disbelief. The panel next to him shows various monkeys holding a bone, likely acting as an analogy for humankind and science's progression. Taiju, Suika, Xeno, and others seems to appear just as happy. Senku says something to everyone present, while a flashback of what seems to be the Mass Petrification is shown.

In Dr. Stone Chapter 232’s final page, which is also the final page of the series, Senku is seen in a beautiful double-page spread. His eyes bright and smile wide, he appears to be actively traveling back in time while saying something to his friends.

Thus, Dr. Stone Chapter 232 ends, marking the rebirth of humanity and the end of a five-year serialization.

Dr. Stone Chapter 232: In summation

Elkanovy @elkanovy28405 Just learned that Dr Stone has ended with chapter 232. It's been one hell of a ride and I learned things along with it. Thanks to Boichi and Inagaki sensei. #DrSTONE #DrSTONE 232 Just learned that Dr Stone has ended with chapter 232. It's been one hell of a ride and I learned things along with it. Thanks to Boichi and Inagaki sensei. #DrSTONE #DrSTONE232 https://t.co/SJZGDzxuH0

While official translations will be needed to provide full context for the chapter, Dr. Stone Chapter 232 seems to portray a beautiful ending to Senku’s journey. The journey of scientific progress that he and others undertook culminates in a time machine - the greatest invention of all time.

Dr. Stone Chapter 232’s raw scans also seem to imply Senku’s intent to save those who were mass petrified and had their bodies destroyed. Again, while full context is needed to be sure, this would seem to be the implication based on these raw scans.

If their interpretation as detailed above is correct, Dr. Stone Chapter 232 marks a phenomenal end to one of the most unique and innovative Shonen Jump series of the century.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee