Dr. Stone manga seemingly set to end in WSJ #14, two issues from now

With the release of Weekly Shonen Jump’s 13th 2022 issue coming this weekend, there have been reports that the Dr. Stone manga will announce its ending in the upcoming release. Reports claim that the series’ ending will be announced in the upcoming WSJ issue, while the 14th issue will debut the series’ final chapter.

Further reports indicate the series will be receiving similar treatment in the 14th issue that other series' received when their manga releases ended, as the acclaimed Shonen Jump series like Haikyuu!!, Demon Slayer, and The Promised Neverland.

Dr. Stone apparently set to end after Chapter 232, completing a 5-year run

Ending reports and state of series

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga Dr. STONE is reaching its climax next week on Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #14. The series is receiving a color page and a page increase in the same issue. Dr. STONE is reaching its climax next week on Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #14. The series is receiving a color page and a page increase in the same issue.

Twitter user and reputable (although unofficial) Shonen Jump news source @WSJ_manga tweeted the news out earlier this week. Weekly Shonen Jump’s 14th 2022 issue was specifically noted as being when and where the series will end.

@WSJ_manga tweeted out further evidence for this report shortly thereafter. They emphasized that other acclaimed Shonen Jump series' received similar treatment to what Dr. Stone will be receiving. In this case, Dr. Stone will receive an increase in chapter length for the series finale, as well as a celebratory color page in the issue.

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga Regarding ending affirmations, the series is indeed going through the same 'pattern' series such as Haikyu!!, The Promised Neverland and Kimetsu no Yaiba ended with.



Still, take everything with a grain of salt until further information comes next week. Regarding ending affirmations, the series is indeed going through the same 'pattern' series such as Haikyu!!, The Promised Neverland and Kimetsu no Yaiba ended with. Still, take everything with a grain of salt until further information comes next week.

The news of the series finale is certainly sudden and, to some, unexpected. The series’ recently revealed the identity of Why-man, and most Dr. Stone fans seem convinced that more information on the enemy was set to come. This, however, is seemingly not the case if these reports are to be believed.

Community reaction

CEd @soincthehed

Not looking good @WSJ_manga Wsj losing another big one + my hero will end soon + jjk will last 2 years max + one piece ending in 3 yearsNot looking good @WSJ_manga Wsj losing another big one + my hero will end soon + jjk will last 2 years max + one piece ending in 3 years Not looking good

The animanga community primarily seems concerned with the impact the manga's end will have on Weekly Jump. One user, in particular, pointed out how it seems many of the magazine’s major series will reach their conclusion over the next few years.

ShadowBoy28 @Boy28Shadow . This Sci-fi rules in Jump man!! The anime is still ongoing but the manga will remain in our hearts. @WSJ_manga Welp,the saying goes... All good things must come to an end. Dr Stone is one of the memorable series in Jump. Thank you Inagaki n Boichi for this scientific ride for 5 years. This Sci-fi rules in Jump man!! The anime is still ongoing but the manga will remain in our hearts. @WSJ_manga Welp,the saying goes... All good things must come to an end. Dr Stone is one of the memorable series in Jump. Thank you Inagaki n Boichi for this scientific ride for 5 years😭😭. This Sci-fi rules in Jump man!! The anime is still ongoing but the manga will remain in our hearts.

Others are expressing sadness for the series’ ending. On the flip side of that same coin, many fans are expressing gratitude towards author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi.

Rupesh Jadhav @RupeshJ92

Who will return to Manga world again? @WSJ_manga I kind of had anticipation of this happening when Weekly Shonen Jump started publishing two new series instead of one.Who will return to Manga world again? @WSJ_manga I kind of had anticipation of this happening when Weekly Shonen Jump started publishing two new series instead of one. Who will return to Manga world again?

Even more fans are questioning whether Inagaki or Boichi will return to the manga scene in general. Apparently, some fans feel the series may be the two’s swan song in the Shonen manga industry.

In summation

While the series’ ending is coming as a surprise to many Dr. Stone fans, the community seems to be reacting in every which way. Some are expressing sorrow for the series’ ending, while others are questioning the impact this end-of-serialization will have on Weekly Shonen Jump at large.

Regardless of how people are reacting, nearly every reaction implicitly celebrates or thanks the series for its run. The series was an underdog, genre-bending manga, which in the end proved successful thanks to a fantastic plot direction and illustration.

