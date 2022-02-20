Dr. Stone Chapter 230 (Raws): Why-man's recap continues, one-on-one negotiations begin, and more

Dr. Stone Chapter 230 raw scans have been released and seem to indicate another text and info-heavy chapter. Nevertheless, some details can still be gleaned from the panels themselves without the context of dialog.

This chapter seems to primarily continue the conversation between Senku and the floating Medusa, as seen in previous issues. However, after the series' events are recapped and negotiations are resumed, things seemingly go awry by the issue's end.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the information obtainable from the Dr. Stone Chapter 230 raw Korean scans.

Senku and Medusa negotiations go awry in Dr. Stone Chapter 230’s final moments

Dr. Stone Chapter 230: The story so far

As aforementioned, Dr. Stone Chapter 230 continues Senku’s conversation with the floating Medusa device. The chapter begins with a shot of an apparent oak tree with a fallen, sprouting acorn next to it. Shots from the mass petrification event, the decay of humanity, and the Medusa devices follow.

Perspective then shifts to a pyramid-like structure, with fields of what appears to be diamond and stone human statues surrounding it. Shots of nature, the earth and moon lead into the creation of revival fluid, which is followed by Why-man asking why, yet again.

The title page for the chapter is then shown, officially entitling Dr. Stone Chapter 230 as “Human.” The title page panels consists of Senku and Kohaku along with Medusa flying throughout space and the GPS boat, as reminisced on in the last chapter. This would seem to be either Senku or the Medusa recounting series’ events from this point on.

The flashbacks continue, showing the Kingdom of Science’s progression and constant experiments with the Medusa devices. This leads to Why-man’s attack on them, the second Mass Petrification event, from which Suika revives first herself, then the others.

A shot of Senku and Tsukasa from their discussion of realizing the Medusa’s power is shown, followed by shots of the Kingdom of Science. Why-man’s “do you wanna die” question is then seen, followed by the building of the Medusa containment chamber and the Medusa’s subsequent activation.

Dr. Stone Chapter 230: Aggressive negotiations

This ends the chapter's opening flashback, with the next scene seeming to imply that Medusa was talking up to this point. Senku says something in response which shocks Taiju, but not Gin.

The following panels show Senku angrily saying something to the floating and containment device Medusas.

The Medusas give a response which apparently confuses Senku and angers Chrome, as seen in a shot of mission control. Senku responds while looking into his hand, followed by a beautiful one-and-a-half-page spread of Senku triumphantly saying something to the Medusas. This is presumably a demand or negotiation of some sort.

Shots of windmills and wind turbines are seen as Senku further addresses the Medusas, followed by glimpses of the device's complex architectures. Whatever Senku says here seems to shock and even frighten mission control, as Kohaku stares up into something casting a shadow.

In Dr. Stone Chapter 230’s final pages, the Medusa devices are seen moving en masse, swirling in a pattern that appears to mimic their own design. Senku is seen standing on a floating platform of Medusa, talking to (presumably) the same device.

The chapter’s final panels show the two going back and forth in dialog with one another. Senku ends the chapter with his final words, leaving fans waiting to see how the Medusa will respond.

Dr. Stone Chapter 230: In summation

Dr. Stone Chapter 230 seems to be an extremely dialog-heavy chapter. Based on the raw Korean scans, the negotiations between Senku and the Medusa seem to be extremely aggressive.

While Senku will surely find a way to guarantee his, Kohaku, and Stanley’s safety, future relations with Why-man are uncertain as of now. The chapter seemingly ends with the Medusa devices agitated, but this may be due to a lack of dialog context.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

