Dr. Stone Chapter 229: Why-man's obscure origins, Mass Petrification information, and more

As suggested by how the previous issue left off, Dr. Stone Chapter 229 was a great lore-drop that discusses the Mass Petrification Event. Furthermore, fans get a look at Why-man’s behaviors and thought processes during Dr. Stone Chapter 229, painting an interesting hive-mind whose exact goals are yet unclear.

Interestingly, Dr. Stone Chapter 229 seemingly paints Why-man as an incredibly pragmatic entity, much like Senku. In that way, it seems a foil between the two characters could be seeing its beginnings here before the two parties begin negotiations.

Follow along as this article fully and wholly breaks down Dr. Stone Chapter 229.

Dr. Stone Chapter 229 lore-dumps Mass Petrification event, explores Why-man’s personality and goals

Dr. Stone Chapter 229: Why-man’s backstory and Mass Petrification event

Dr. Stone Chapter 229 begins with Why-man highlighting, through a singular Medusa device, the beginnings of the Medusas interactions with Earth. Why-man begins by revealing their search for intelligent organisms to parasitize. Interestingly enough, Why-man refers to themselves in the third person here, perhaps suggesting non-hive-minded sentience in this specific Medusa.

The Medusa continues, saying Why-man’s search methods are as simple as looking for civilizations with regularly emitted electro-magnetic waves. In the same breath, the Medusa claims electro-magnetic waves are an inevitability for any advanced society. Shots of Medusa raining down to Earth follow, petrifying swallows in the days leading up to Mass Petrification.

The title page for this chapter is then seen, showing the beginning-of-story Japan with a Medusa activated in the skies above a city. Dr. Stone Chapter 229 is formally entitled Why-man.

Shifting time and spatial perspective back to the contemporary moon, Senku smiles after realizing he’s finally learning about the Mass Petrification. He asks the Medusa if the swallows were a test-run for humans, which the Medusa confirms as “standard parasitism process.”

The Medusa continues, saying “the advance party” chose an arbitrary species, calling the swallows and their DNA fortunate. Cutting back to mission control, Chelsea questions the use of the word "fortunate," which Gen answers. Gen also expands upon the claim, saying the implication is that being turned to stone and never dying is a pleasant, celebrative experience.

The expression on Gen’s face as he says this is very serious, and almost worrisome. Nevertheless, Dr. Stone Chapter 229 pushes onward, showing various characters and events in the days leading up to mass petrification.

The Medusa continues, teasing readers and characters into how it specifically works. Apparently, petrification waves trigger an “elemental phase change” and do appear as visible spectrum light, but “only to the chosen targets.”

Continuing, the Medusa says the most intelligent species on a planet is the one which recognizes that petrification grants eternal life. The Medusa drones on, saying this is the same species which immediately discusses the matter via electro-magnetic waves, that being humanity.

Apparently, this is how the “main force” of Medusa devices chose humankind as the optimal target. A multitude of Medusas are then seen swarming Earth, before the beginning of Mass Petrification event. The Medusa continues, saying the stone will become easier to undo as more brain power is used and maximized.

As the Medusa sees it, this intelligent creature would then be unable to resist the temptations of eternal life. A shot of a Medusa having its diamonds replaced follows, while the speaking it claims that these intelligent beings would “cultivate the parasitic Why-man” eternally.

In the final shots of a pre- and immediate post-Mass Petrification world, fans see Byakuya Ishigami witnessing the event aboard the Soyuz spacecraft. Shots of Byakuya continue, showing the beginnings of Ishigami village leading up to his death.

Dr. Stone Chapter 229: Stone World blues

Dr. Stone Chapter 229 continues, jumping three thousand years ahead to Treasure Island. The Medusa claims that the polishing of ore by some of the island's inhabitants would produce electro-magnetic waves. Normally, these wouldn’t be detectable, but the hairpieces these islanders wore signal-boosted the waves.

These waves then reach the Medusas stationed on the moon, where one is seen wondering whether these are survivors or revived individuals. Medusa devices are then seen raining down on Treasure Island in huge hordes, with villagers picking up these devices inquisitively.

One of the hairpiece-wearing inhabitants picks up a device, as the Medusa says humans need to be taught how to use them in order to be properly parasitized. Apparently, their hairpieces allowed for weak, communicative waves over the same frequency as was emitted.

This is how humans learn to activate the Medusas, as the hairpiece-wearing islander repeats the command she hears out loud. This activates the Medusa accordingly, prompting a petrification event which shows others how to use the device. Shots of war amongst the island's inhabitants follow, clearly detailing a tragic fight.

Quickly returning to the future, Gen claims the Medusa most likely “have no concept of negotiation” due to their viewing of eternal life as an unbeatable offer. The Medusa continues, saying their kind began to have doubts about humanity, remaining petrified and never taking further action.

Senku’s revival is then revisited, showcasing his and Taiju’s first steps with shots of Xeno and Stanley doing the same mixed in. Returning to Treasure Island, Ibara is seen wielding his Medusa while the speaking device laments the apparent unattainability of humanity cultivating Medusa devices.

Apparently, the Medusa began to doubt their choice in humanity’s selection, citing their minor emittance of electro-magnetic waves. These minor waves are implied to be the phone which Senku and friends created during the war with Tsukasa.

Speaking of Senku, the Medusa then jumps to the time when the Kingdom of Science first launched GPS waves. Upon activation of these waves, the Medusa realize the humans are indeed intelligent enough to parasitize, but still refuse to pursue petrification and eternal life.

This, apparently, causes the Medusa to begin asking why this is the case, leading to the formation of Why-man. In Dr. Stone Chapter 229’s final moments, Senku tells Why-man he’s been dying to meet them.

In what seems to be Senku’s inner monolog, he says to himself that the day Why-man was first heard, was the day humanity’s negotiations with the entity started.

Dr. Stone Chapter 229: In summation

While not an extremely exciting chapter, Dr. Stone Chapter 229 gives fans plenty of lore and information to fill in the gaps thus far with. Likely the most significant development is the Why-man and the Medusas’ attack tactics, specifically their staged invasion of Earth.

The tact displayed by the Medusa devices and Why-man leading up to their invasion of Earth is certainly worrisome, if only for the higher-thinking it implies. While the Medusa are clearly intelligent, this doesn’t necessarily always translate into tact, especially in a militant context.

