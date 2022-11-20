Dr. Stone Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Dr. Stone Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 2:10 pm JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. With the manga finished earlier this year, fans are excited to see what the smash-hit anime and manga franchise has in store. Many are hoping for the first trailer of the series’ third season and a more-finalized release date.

While the third season of the Dr. Stone anime is announced for a spring 2023 release date, fans have yet to be given a narrow window, let alone an official date. Nevertheless, fans are optimistic that both this release date and the third season’s first trailer will be revealed at Jump Festa 2023.

Dr. Stone Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to announce new movie, series, and more

Start date and time, where to watch

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles Jump Festa 2023 Schedule (in JST)



17 Dec

11:15-11:55 BLACK CLOVER

12:45-13:25 JJK

14:10-14:50 PRINCE OF TENNIS

15:35-16:15 BORUTO/NARUTO

17:00-18:00 MHA



18 Dec

11:15-11:55 SPY×FAMILY

12:45-13:25 DEMON SLAYER

14:10-14:50 DR.STONE

15:35-16:15 CHAINSAW MAN

As mentioned earlier, Dr. Stone Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage will begin at 2:10 pm JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Per Jump Festa’s official website and schedule, the panel will run for 40 minutes and end at 2:50 pm JST.

Like in previous years, non-attendees can stream specific Jump Festa 2023 events via Jump Festa’s official website, smartphone application, or YouTube channel. All three will provide access to all events that are intended to be live-streamed, a category into which all Super Stages are expected to fall.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:10 pm, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 12:10 am, Sunday, December 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 5:10 am, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 6:25 am, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 10:40 am, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 1:10 pm, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time: 2:10 pm Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:40 pm, Sunday, December 18

What to expect and panel guests

𝐘𝐀𝐊𝐈 @Yaki_fr Les animes qui auront une annonce (nouveau projet, trailer…) à la Jump Festa 2023 :



- One Piece

- My Hero Academia

- Black Clover

- Jujutsu Kaisen

- Demon Slayer



- Kuroko no Basket

- Bleach

- Dr. STONE

- Boruto et Naruto



- Spy x Family

- Chainsaw Man

Currently announced panel guests are mainly voice actors for the anime. This includes Yusuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami), Ryota Suzuki (Ryusui Nanami), Gen Sato (Chrom), and Kengo Kawanashi (Gen Asagiri). In a particularly special treat, theme song artist BURNOUT SYNDROMES will also be present at the panel.

While there are no rumors, leaks, or whispers of what will be presented at the panel, the inclusion of the BURNOUT SYNDROMES band indicates season 3 information to many. With the last news of the series’ third season coming roughly four months ago, alongside the release of the Ryusui TV special, now would be the perfect time to give fans new information on the series’ third season, Dr. Stone: New World.

Despite no information officially confirming this, it seems likely that a full trailer and a narrow release window will be announced at Jump Festa 2023. The series’ manga ended earlier this year, so it doesn’t make sense why it would be given a Super Stage if not for news on the anime adaptation.

