8 strongest protagonists in anime history

Millions of people throughout the world now watch anime, making it a global cultural phenomenon. People from all walks of life have fallen in love with anime because of its distinctive storytelling approach, vivid characters, and exciting action sequences.

Strong heroes who rule the plot with their grit, fortitude, and tenacity are one of anime's distinguishing characteristics. They have achieved heroic deeds that have cemented their place in anime history.

The portrayal of strong, charismatic anime protagonists who captivate the hearts and minds of viewers all around the world is one of the most distinguishing characteristics of the niche. These heroes inspire us with their unshakable resolve and determination.

But what actually gives a protagonist strength? Is it just their physical ability, or does it also include their mental toughness? Is it their capacity for leadership or their capacity for selflessness? These are a few of the queries that this piece will examine.

Saitama, Edward Elric, and 6 other strongest anime protagonists of all time

1) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku (Image via Toei animation)

One of the most powerful anime characters of all time is Goku, a Saiyan warrior from the Dragon Ball series. He is unparalleled in terms of strength, speed, and agility, and he possesses the capacity to use Ki to unleash devastating energy assaults. Goku is one of the most adored anime heroes in history due to his commitment to training and unwavering attitude.

Goku's power greatly grew during the course of the Dragon Ball series, culminating in his transformation into a Super Saiyan. He has gained tremendous power in this form, enabling him to unleash even more lethal assaults.

Goku is one of the most powerful and adored anime characters of all time because of his unbreakable passion and desire to defend his friends and loved ones.

2) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The main character of the Naruto series, Naruto Uzumaki, is renowned for his extraordinary tenacity and fortitude. Although growing up as an outcast, Naruto never lost his ambition to become a ninja and save his town. He is able to use Nine-Tailed Fox's energy in a special way, giving him superhuman strength, speed, and healing capabilities.

Naruto's strength substantially grew during the course of the Naruto series, eventually leading to his mastery of Sage Mode and the Nine-Tails Chakra Mode. He gains even more amazing strength, speed, and durability from these forms.

One of the most adored and strongest anime characters of all time, Naruto has often sacrificed himself to save others because of his determination to defend his comrades and the Konoha village. Naruto is one of the most powerful heroes in anime history because of his resolve to keep going no matter how challenging the situation.

3) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy (Image via Toei animation)

The main character of the One Piece series, Monkey D. Luffy, is renowned for his rubber abilities, which make him one of the most distinctive and potent anime characters ever created. Luffy's body can stretch like rubber and he has extraordinary physical strength and durability.

He can also use the power of Haki, which gives him even greater superhuman strength and the capacity to feel other people's presence and emotions.

When Luffy masters Gear Fourth in the One Piece series, he gains even more incredible power, speed, and durability. Luffy's strength grows substantially with time. He has made enormous sacrifices to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges as he is determined to protect his crew and become the Pirate King.

4) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

The main character of the Bleach series, Ichigo Kurosaki, is renowned for his special blend of Soul Reaper and Hollow abilities, which make him one of the most potent anime characters ever. Ichigo is incredibly fast and strong, and he can control the force of his Zanpakuto to unleash devastating blows.

He also wears a special Hollow mask that gives him even more amazing power and the ability to ward off even the most powerful assaults.

As the Bleach series unfolds, Ichigo's strength grows tremendously, culminating in his mastery of the Final Getsuga Tensho, which offers him even more astounding power and the capacity to defeat even the strongest opponents.

Ichigo has made enormous sacrifices as a result of his desire to defend loved ones, solidifying his place among the strongest and most adored anime characters of all time.

5) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward Elric (Image via Studio Bones)

The protagonist of the Fullmetal Alchemist series, Edward Elric, is renowned for his ability to use alchemy to do amazing feats. In addition to having extraordinary physical strength and agility, Edward has the power to change matter into many forms. One of the strongest protagonists in anime history, he is driven by a desire to recover his brother's remains and locate the Philosopher's Stone.

Over the course of the Fullmetal Alchemist series, Edward gains an immense amount of power, which culminates in his mastery of the Philosopher's Stone, which bestows upon him even more extraordinary strength and the capacity to carry out even more complex alchemical procedures.

6) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon (Image via Nippon animation)

The main character of the Hunter x Hunter series, Gon Freecss, is renowned for his extraordinary physical strength and Nen powers, which elevate him to the status of one of the most fearsome anime characters of all time.

Gon is able to use the power of Nen to unleash powerful attacks and has superhuman strength, speed, and agility. He is one of the most potent protagonists in anime history due to his ambition to train as a Hunter and locate his father.

Over the course of the Hunter x Hunter series, Gon gains a great deal of strength, which results in his maturation into an adult and his mastery of the Jajanken technique. He now has even greater strength and the capacity to outmatch the toughest opponents thanks to this technique.

7) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

The star of the One Punch Man series and well-known for his unmatched physical prowess and capacity to subdue any foe with a single blow is Saitama. Saitama's strength is at a level where he has a hard time finding foes who are a challenge to him. Saitama, despite his immense power, maintains his modesty and looks for a challenging foe who can test him to the utmost.

He is one of the strongest characters in the history of anime because of his drive to pursue a real challenge. Saitama's strength continues to be unmatched as the One Punch Man series continues, and he continues to look for a deserving opponent. He is one of the most adored characters of all time because of his extraordinary power and humble attitude.

8) Eren Yaeger (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yaeger (Image via Mappa studios)

The protagonist of the series Attack on Titan, Eren Yaeger, is regarded as one of the strongest anime characters ever. Millions of people throughout the world appreciate and admire him for his unflinching commitment to defending humanity from the Titans. Eren can overcome obstacles that appear overwhelming because of his extraordinary strength—both physically and psychologically.

Eren has extraordinary speed, strength, and agility because of his ability to shift into a Titan, which also provides him with physical strength. He can recover from injuries, making him practically unbeatable in combat.

Eren's ability to conquer his inner demons and maintain concentration on his goal of defending humanity speaks volumes about his mental toughness.

He is a natural leader because of his unwavering will and ability to motivate others around him. Eren Yaeger is one of the most powerful anime heroes ever thanks to all of these attributes.

Conclusion

The eight protagonists mentioned above are among the strongest and most adored figures in the annals of anime. With their amazing strength, persistent resolve, and special skills, they have won our hearts and minds.

Each character on this list has permanently altered the anime landscape, from Goku's Super Saiyan transformations to Luffy's unique rubber abilities.

It's important to note, too, that there are innumerable other strong and popular characters who also merit mention. Characters like Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Light Yagami (Death Note), Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia) are just a few that deserve honorable mentions.

Each of these characters has their own distinctive skills and capabilities, and they have all inspired numerous followers all across the world.

