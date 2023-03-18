Mashle anime's new promo video reveals full cast and theme songs

The latest promotional video for the Mashle anime was released on Saturday, March 18, 2023, revealing the full cast and theme songs for the upcoming series. The anime adaptation of Hajime Komoto’s manga of the same name is goin to be in the “complete” form, meaning the entire series will be adapted in one long stretch.

Moreover, the Mashle anime reconfirmed its April premiere date for Japanese broadcasting, with Crunchyroll set to stream the series internationally as it airs. The manga is currently in its final arc, which began with the 12th volume. The latest 15th volume was published on February 3, 2023.

Mashle anime is joined by several renowned VAs, including Yuki Kaji, who voiced Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager

The promotional video unveiled a full-length look at the upcoming Mashle anime adaptation, as well as a second key visual, additional cast and staff members, and the theme song artists. The video also reconfirmed the previously announced the premiere date of the anime, i.e., April 7, 2023.

Newly announced cast members include Yuki Kaji as Rayne Ames, Yuichiro Umehara as Abel Walker, and Hiroki Nanami as Abyss Razor. Taiiku Okazaki is set to perform the opening theme song Knock Out, while musical group Philosophy no Dance will sing the ending theme song, Shu Cream Funk (Cream Puff Funk).

Newly announced staff members include the following:

Sub-Character Design: Saki Hisamatsu, Nozomi Goto

Action Directors: Takeshi Matsuda, Hiroaki Goda

Color Key Artist: Hitoki Takeda

Art Setting: Hideyasu Narita

Art Director: Yu Saito

Composing Director of Photography: Akihito Suzuki

CG Director: Daisuke Fukuda

Editing: Masato Yoshitake

Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama

Sound Effects: Yui Ando

Sound Production: INSPION Edge

Previously announced cast members for the anime include Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as Narrator.

The series will be animated by A-1 Pictures, with Tomonari Tanaka directing the series. Yousuke Kuroda is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima is the character designer. Moreover, Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music for the series.

The highly anticipated Mashle anime series follows protagonist Mash Burnedead, who lives in a world where magic is not only commonplace but also determinative of one’s status in life. Mash lives in the woods where, after a certain incident, his father forces him to become a Divine Visionary at the Easton Magic Academy to maintain his happy life. Despite having no magic, Mash is determined to survive and show the world that muscles can beat magic.

