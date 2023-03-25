Undead Unluck anime reveals new key visual and October 2023 release

Undead Unluck anime is one of the most anticipated releases this year. The team revealed the new key visual and release window at the Green Stage in Anime Japan 2023. Fans can expect the anime adaptation to be released sometime in October. Undead Unluck is expected to provide us with more information regarding the steaming platform and the release date.

Yuichi Nakamura and Moe Kahara, voice actors for this series, were invited to the stage event. The two engaged in a lively conversation and talked about various things including their experience while shooting for the series. The two were also part of a Q&A session in which the questions were displayed on the screen and they gave their opinions.

Undead Unluck: New key visual and release window revealed

New Undead Unluck key visual that was revealed during the stage event (Image via David Productions)

Undead Unluck manga was created by Yoshifumi Tozuka and was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. It has garnered attention over the past few months, and fans are quite excited about the anime adaptation. Anime Japan, a popular anime and manga convention, hosted an event that revealed the key visual as well as the release date. Characters such as Andy, Void, and Fuuko Izumo, among others, can be seen standing next to each other on screen.

The MC and voice actors reveal the October release window (Image via David Productions)

Aside from this, the MC along with Yuichi Nakamura and Moe Kahara announced the release window for the series. The anime will air sometime in October 2023. The event also replayed the teaser trailer that was released 3 months ago. Fans and the voice actors on stage were quite excited.

Undead Unluck: Cast and staff

It is noteworthy to mention that the anime adaptation will be animated by David Productions. This studio is also responsible for animating titles like Fire Force, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures series, Cells At Work, and Urusei Yatsura among many others.

Yuichi Nakamura and Moe Kahara (Images via IMDb and Natalie.mu)

Moe Kahara will be voicing Fuuko Izumo. She has also voiced characters like Hasu from In The Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki and Akari from The Executioner and Her Way of Life. Andy will be voiced by Yuiichi Nakamura who has also played Kintoki Sakata from Gintama and Tetsuroo Kuro from Haikyuu!!!.

Kenjin Nomura will be lending his voice to Void in the series. He has also played Yujiro Hanma from Baki The Grappler and Flail from Fire Force. Natsuki Hanae will be voicing Shen. He has also lent his voice to Tanjiro from Demon Slayer and Kaneki Ken from Tokyo Ghoul. Yuki Yase has been roped in to direct the series. Kenichiro Suehiro will be responsible for the music composition in the anime adaptation of Undead Unluck while Hideyuki Morioka has been tasked with the character design.

