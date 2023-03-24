Urusei Yatsura anime's part 2 set to premiere in 2024

The official website for the 2022 television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Rumiko Takahashi’s Urusei Yatsura manga series recently announced that its second half will air in 2024. The final episode of the first half of the series, which was widely regarded as one of the best series of the year, premiered on Friday, March 17.

Urusei Yatsura was originally adapted into a 1981 television anime series animated by Kitty Films, Studio Pierrot, and Studio Deen, all in varying capacities. The remake of the series was warmly welcomed by fans of both the original manga and the 1981 television anime adaptation, and has proven to be equally popular with those experiencing the series for the first time.

Urusei Yatsura’s second and final season set to run for two continuous cours in 2024

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】URUSEI YATSURA Season 2 - New Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is scheduled for 2024. 【NEWS】URUSEI YATSURA Season 2 - New Anime Teaser Visual!The anime is scheduled for 2024. https://t.co/YT3Mr7fexa

The announcement regarding the release window of Urusei Yatsura’s second half came roughly a week after the first half aired its final episode. The series was streaming on HIDIVE throughout 2022, with an English dub also streaming on the same platform from March 1.

The anime’s second half will run for half a year, or two cours, without any breaks. The entire run has and will continue to adapt selected stories from the manga. While not airing consecutively, the final court count of the series will be four in total, equivalent to a full year’s worth of weekly episodes.

Takahiro Kamei is serving as the series director, with Masaru Yokoyama composing the music for the series. The protagonistic duo of Ataru Moroboshi and Lum are voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya and Sumire Uesake, respectively. Jade Kelly voices Lum in HIDIVE’s English dub for the series, while Nathan Wilson is the English voice of Ataru Moroboshi.

Prince GAS Vegeta @PrinceGASVegeta Fun fact. Bulma's first anime appearance wasn't in Dragon Ball but in the movie "Urusei Yatsura 3: Remember My Love" released on January 26, 1985 Fun fact. Bulma's first anime appearance wasn't in Dragon Ball but in the movie "Urusei Yatsura 3: Remember My Love" released on January 26, 1985 https://t.co/ONmeUMWEoT

The series focuses on Ataru, who is described as an “unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space princess.” The series begins with Moroboshi being chosen to play tag with an alien princess, Lum, who invades the earth along with her UFO. However, a misunderstanding following Moroboshi’s victory results in Lum thinking that the two are getting married, which is only the beginning of Ataru’s alien adventures.

The series first ran in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987, and was previously released in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in 1990s. The aforementioned 1981 anime adaptation ran until 1986, spawning both the mainline television series as well as various anime films and an original video anime series. Discotek Media currently reissues these titles.

Poll : 0 votes