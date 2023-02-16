Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow anime in the USA

Daisuke Aizawa’s The Eminence in Shadow has finally marked its place among the best isekai anime of all time. The series follows Cid Kagenou, the boy who reawakens in a new fantasy world where swords and sorcery are an everyday thing after meeting a tragic accident. With his long-sought desire to become the enigmatic vigilante lurking in the dark, he becomes the eminence in shadow.

Since the anime's release, The Eminence in Shadow fandom has grown exponentially in the USA, where fans are excited to keep up with the protagonist's goal of becoming the most powerful person in the world. On that note, this article will discuss the streaming platforms that have included the series to stream in the US.

Hidive is currently the only platform to license The Eminence in Shadow in the US

On October 28, 2022, Hidive announced to have acquired exclusive streaming rights for The Eminence in Shadow and became the only platform to stream the series worldwide. Hidive is the niche subscription video-on-demand service of Sentai Filmworks, one of the USA's most well-acclaimed largest anime distributors.

The series premiered on October 5, 2022, in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other respective syndications. Hidive also surprised international fans by announcing the English dub for the series, which got released on December 26, 2022. The streaming platform offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 annually, including a two-week free trial.

Recently, Disney+ has added the series to its massive catalog, as the OTT platform is gradually trying to expand its anime library for anime enthusiasts. However, other renowned global streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others are yet to license the series.

Official synopsis and cast of The Eminence in Shadow

AnimixSocial @AnimixSocial #Masterpiece #eminenceinshadow #iamatomic Today's episode of Eminence in shadow was a true masterpiece! The fight was amazing, and we get a glimpse of his true power. My favorite moment was his final I AM atomic. Can't wait for next season! #Anime Today's episode of Eminence in shadow was a true masterpiece! The fight was amazing, and we get a glimpse of his true power. My favorite moment was his final I AM atomic. Can't wait for next season! #Anime #Masterpiece #eminenceinshadow #iamatomic https://t.co/FL5kUnyS72

Here’s how Hidive describes The Eminence in Shadow:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



More: An announcement regarding The Eminence in Shadow will be revealed on February 22! Stay Tuned!More: shadow-garden.jp An announcement regarding The Eminence in Shadow will be revealed on February 22! Stay Tuned!✨More: shadow-garden.jp https://t.co/lROakoNoAB

The list of the official cast members of The Eminence in Shadow are as follows:

Kana Hanazawa as Alexia Midgar

Seiichirō Yamashita as Cid Kagenou/Shadow

Yōko Hikasa as Iris Midgar

Asami Seto as Alpha

Ayaka Asai as Zeta

Fairouz Ai as Delta

Haruka Shiraishi as Rose Oriana

Hikaru Midorikawa as Mundane Mann

Hisako Kanemoto as Epsilon

Inori Minase as Beta

Maaya Uchida as Nu

Mikako Komatsu as Beatrix

Reina Kondo as Eta

Rina Hidaka as Claire Kagenou

Saya Aizawa as Sherry Barnett

Sho Hayami as Perv Asshat

Suzuko Mimori as Gamma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hyoro Gari

The Eminence in Shadow has recently concluded its first season, and fans are eager to learn about the production details of the second installment. As announced by the official Twitter handle of the anime, a grand announcement alongside the commemorative broadcast of the finale will be made on February 22, 2023, on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel at 8 pm JST (6 am ET).

