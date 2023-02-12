Keiso’s Ishura is announced to receive an anime adaptation, teaser and key visuals revealed

Keiso’s dark-fantasy light novel series Ishura was recently announced to get an anime adaptation. The series quickly rose to fame after garnering the most votes in the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook. Moreover, Ishura became the first series to top the tankobon and new title categories by acquiring more than a significant amount of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the official YouTube channel of Kadokawa dropped a teaser capturing the utopian setting of Ishura, where many gigantic machine-like forms called Ashuras/Demigods are wreaking chaos. Besides sharing two new key visuals, Ishura's official website also revealed the name of two cast members.

Attack on Titan Eren Yeager’s voice artist will be portraying the role of Soujiro, “the Willow-Sword” in Ishura

Yuuki Kaji, who is renowned for playing the lead protagonist of Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager, will be voicing Soujiro, “the Willow-Sword” in Ishura. The voice actor is also known for playing several commendable roles, like Shouto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Kenma Kozume in Haikyu!!, and Meliodas in Seven Deadly Sins.

Reina Ueda, one of the most respected voice actresses in the anime industry, who has recently voiced Reze in the Chainsaw Man, has been cast to play Yuno, “the Distant Talon.” Ueda has also won the hearts of many anime fans by playing Kano Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ruri in Dr. Stone, and Akane Shinjou in SSSS.Gridman.

In addition to the captivating teaser, the anime’s website has also dropped two new key visuals and a special celebratory image by the illustrator Kureta to commemorate the announcement.

Yen Press, the American manga and graphic novel publisher, licensed the light novel series for English release in September 2021. Here’s how Yen Press describes the plot:

"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death."

It further continues:

"Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



English LN Release



Image Kadokawa, Keiso, Kureta, Anime Production Committee TV Anime Adaption Announcement for the "Ishura" Fantasy Light Novel series! First Visual Reveal too.English LN Release @yenpress ImageKadokawa, Keiso, Kureta, Anime Production Committee TV Anime Adaption Announcement for the "Ishura" Fantasy Light Novel series! First Visual Reveal too.English LN Release @yenpress Image © Kadokawa, Keiso, Kureta, Anime Production Committee https://t.co/sjT95TBP0L

Keiso’s Ishura was initially published as a web novel series on the Kakuyomu novel website and also on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in 2017. Later, ASCII Media Works, the renowned Japanese publisher, serialized the series in the Dengeki no Shin Bungei imprint in December 2021. As of July 2022, six volumes of the light novel series are in circulation worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes