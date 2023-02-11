BERSERK made history with 55 million manga copies in circulation worldwide

Berserk is popularly known to be the greatest manga of all time. The core theme of the dark fantasy is revenge, which contributes to the captivating storyline built by Miura's meticulous art in which the differences between the hero and the evil are virtually insignificant.

Berserk by Kentarou Miura is a masterfully crafted medieval Europe-inspired dark fantasy manga with strikingly dark artwork that has become one of the most renowned manga series to ever exist, with more than 50 million copies of the series circulating globally.

BERSERK: A man's journey of reconstruction that has taken the world by storm

In 1988, Miura unveiled a Berserk prototype. The series launched the following year and quickly caught the attention of manga readers. It subsequently became one of the most popular manga series of all time, having sold over 50 million copies, including digital versions, by May 2021.

Set in a medieval Europe-inspired dark fantasy world, Berserk revolves around the central character Guts, a lone swordsman, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the Band of the Hawk.

The manga has created history by becoming so successful that millions of copies have been circulated worldwide. Its fame is justifiable since it effectively presents society's most significant unsaid or unexpressed topics in the most genuine and artistic way imaginable.

What made Berserk so popular?

The beauty of the manga's art. (Image via Kentaro Miura/Young Animal, Studio Gaga, Kouji Mori)

It is a historical drama rife with emotions, including rage, retaliation, pain, terror, and everything a man can feel. Through its exquisite artwork and captivating plot, it does an excellent job of capturing human emotion.

The manga also delves into the themes of morality and human nature, with characters struggling with their inner demons while deciding whether to become good humans or deteriorate into insanity and evil.

The artwork for Berserk is incredibly detailed and reveals the authentic beauty that is a mixture of reality and fiction. The creator showcased the beauty behind his brutal world of fiction that reflects reality.

The meticulously detailed artwork sets it apart from any other manga, as does the character design's authenticity and rawness.

At the start of the narrative, Guts is portrayed as an antihero who kills and destroys without any identifiable emotions that are near grief or sorrow. But as the story progressed, he was revealed to be a guy who was deeply internally conflicted.

It is unsettling how relatable he may occasionally be. Guts is a complex character with several layers, highlighting Miura's brilliance. All readers regard Guts as being among the most courageous and inspirational figures to ever exist in the world of manga.

The protagonist was thrust into the brutal world upon birth, which exposed him to hardship and cruelty at a very young age. He was forced to fight in battles at an early age, and because he never even experienced love or compassion, he was doomed to a life of solitude as he grew up.

As the story progressed, the protagonist's character dimension also progressed, and Guts became the ultimate icon for millions worldwide. Thus, Guts, along with some other prominent characters, is one of the key factors behind the success of the manga.

