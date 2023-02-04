Cowboy Bebop creator admits that his Netflix live-action is a disaster

Shinichiro Watanabe's Cowboy Bebop is a highly lauded cult classic sci-fi anime series that retains a huge fan base worldwide. Due to interminable admiration for the series, fans were immensely excited about the 2021 Netflix adaptation and had high expectations. However, the series eventually got on the list of the worst live-action adaptations and substantially fell short.

With Cowboy Bebop garnering a poor reception worldwide, Netflix canceled the adaptation three weeks after its debut. In a recent interview with Forbes, Watanabe shared his distaste towards the live-action adaptation, which sparked a controversy after he revealed he couldn't even make it past the opening scene as it was an unpleasant experience for him.

Cowboy Bebop Netflix adaptation is yet another live-action disaster, Watanabe claims

IGN @IGN Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe said he only saw the opening scene of the Netflix live-action adaptation and that it "was clearly not Cowboy Bebop.” bit.ly/406Arka Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe said he only saw the opening scene of the Netflix live-action adaptation and that it "was clearly not Cowboy Bebop.” bit.ly/406Arka https://t.co/AcC5BTvwOP

Netflix's 10-episode Cowboy Bebop received a 47% positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a 60% positive audience score on the site from the fans. Moreover, the viewership plummeted 59% from its second week, starting November 29, 2022, and it became hopeless to expect the series to recover from the massive drop.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Shinichiro Watanabe, the director of the original Cowboy Bebop anime series, revealed that despite Netflix's request to review the adaptation, it was difficult for him to continue past the starting scene, which takes place at a casino.

Also good on him for calling out Hollywood. He’s too good for those hacks. Forbes Games @ForbesGames Shinichiro Watanabe On Making ‘Cowboy Bebop’ And What He Thinks Of The Live-Action Adaptation forbes.com/sites/olliebar… Shinichiro Watanabe On Making ‘Cowboy Bebop’ And What He Thinks Of The Live-Action Adaptation forbes.com/sites/olliebar… Love how Shinichiro Watanabe bluntly says the live-action Cowboy Bebop series has only made his anime look better in comparison.Also good on him for calling out Hollywood. He’s too good for those hacks. twitter.com/ForbesGames/st… Love how Shinichiro Watanabe bluntly says the live-action Cowboy Bebop series has only made his anime look better in comparison.Also good on him for calling out Hollywood. He’s too good for those hacks. twitter.com/ForbesGames/st… https://t.co/PPXeUWAPFy

Here's what Watanabe had to say about the Netflix adaptation:

“For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and I realized at that point that if I wasn’t involved, it would not be ‘Cowboy Bebop.'”

He further added:

"I felt that maybe I should have done this. Although the value of the original anime is somehow far higher now.”

Shinichirō Watanabe, director of anime series 'Cowboy Bebop,' shared his dismay for @Netflix's live-action adaption. "I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene."Shinichirō Watanabe, director of anime series 'Cowboy Bebop,' shared his dismay for @Netflix's live-action adaption. bit.ly/40bIb4h "I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene."Shinichirō Watanabe, director of anime series 'Cowboy Bebop,' shared his dismay for @Netflix's live-action adaption. bit.ly/40bIb4h https://t.co/Ob1rhbXwsO

As Watanabe claims, despite being the critically acclaimed director of the original anime series, he wasn't made a part of the project, which is why the adaptation turned out to be a substandard live-action series like Dragon Ball: Evolution and Netflix's Death Note. Watanabe was only asked to be the project's consultant, and his comments on the manuscript were completely overlooked.

The creator finally resorted to just waiting and watching, hoping the adaptation miraculously doesn't disappoint the audience. Here's what he had to say about the adaptation during the 2019 interview:

“I have no choice but to pray and hope that it will turn out good.”

Moodkap_V1 @MoodkapV @ComicBook I wish they'd stop these garbage adaptations. I give it one season max. Netflix refuses to learn from Cowboy Bebop and Resident Evil which were both cancelled after 1 season. @ComicBook I wish they'd stop these garbage adaptations. I give it one season max. Netflix refuses to learn from Cowboy Bebop and Resident Evil which were both cancelled after 1 season. https://t.co/AliOOR2rYj

Shinichiro Watanabe was not bothered by the Netflix adaptation's poor response. However, he is hopeful that fans who were utterly disappointed will be back to binge on the classic anime to relive the old days.

