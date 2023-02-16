The Eminence in Shadow season 2: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Daisuke Aizawa’s The Eminence in Shadow is stated to be the best dark-fantasy anime that ran for 20 episodes from October 5, 2022, to February 15, 2023, without any cour restriction.

Due to its amazing cast of characters, distinctive setting, and mysterious yet hilarious protagonist, the series' popularity skyrocketed in no time, placing it amongst the best Isekai anime series of all time.

Due to the amount of positive reception the series has garnered worldwide, fans are going berserk, demanding the sequel of the series as they can’t wait to continue with their beloved protagonists' “eminence in shadowy” pursuits.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will begin adapting the third volume from Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series

Has The Eminence in Shadow season 2 release date been announced?

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts The Eminence in Shadow TV anime will have a Major Announcement on February 22nd. The Eminence in Shadow TV anime will have a Major Announcement on February 22nd. https://t.co/Kz6j7biPFG

The release date for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is yet to be confirmed by the creator and the production house. However, given the hype and anticipation for the second installment, it can be expected that the sequel will be green-lit soon.

The official Twitter account for the series recently revealed that it will make a grand announcement regarding the series on Wednesday, February 22, at 8.00 pm JST (6.00 am ET).

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews The Eminence in Shadow Finale literally gonna be a banger...



Crossing my fingers for a Season 2 announcement The Eminence in Shadow Finale literally gonna be a banger...Crossing my fingers for a Season 2 announcement https://t.co/QRb47EkvEi

Although the grand announcement is what fans of the series have been looking forward to, the event will also see the live rebroadcast of the finale episode, Advent of the Demon, along with four VAs of Cid Kagenou, Claire Kagenou, Alpha, and Epsilon.

The grand announcement is anticipated to reveal the sequel under production and will eventually disclose the expected release date and window to ease the building tension among devoted fans.

What can you expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2?

JustRiru 🐒 @DrippyKazuto NAH THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW IS PEAAAKKKKK THAT LAST EPISODE WAS HEAT. AND WE GETTING SEASON 2!? LFGGG NAH THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW IS PEAAAKKKKK THAT LAST EPISODE WAS HEAT. AND WE GETTING SEASON 2!? LFGGG https://t.co/jNdCD0ziNE

The enthralling first season of the series has covered the first two volumes of Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series and volumes 1 to 6 of Anri Sakano’s manga adaptation. The upcoming season will pick up from the third volume covering the Lawless City Incident and Corporate Alliance Conflict.

The second season will feature several enigmatic characters like the Blood Queen Elisabeth, the Spirit Fox Yukime, the legendary vampire hunter Mary, and Delta’s older brother Ole.

If the second season also follows the same 20-episode pattern, it will cover the fourth volume, which centers on Oriana's "Black Rose" Civil War Wedding Incident and Cid and Beta’s journey to post-apocalyptic Japan.

JUNE @JUNEK407 The Eminence in Shadow has some amazing character design



Yukime looks so good🧎 The Eminence in Shadow has some amazing character designYukime looks so good🧎 https://t.co/s0yd7fEk9l

The fourth volume of the series sees the debuts of many essential members of the Cult of Diablos, including Mordred, the 9th seat in the Knights of the Round.

For the unversed, The Eminence in Shadow currently has five volumes of the light novel series in circulation worldwide.

