The Eminence in Shadow anime to deliver a mystery announcement

The Eminence in Shadow's enthralling grand finale kept fans on the edge of their seats with an astonishing combat sequence where Cid Kagenou took his time battling two powerful sworders at once. Furthermore, the cliffhanger at the end of the first season involving the protagonist's "eminence in shadowy" goals piqued viewers' interest in hearing about the second season.

Regardless of the leaks going rampant around the internet concerning the confirmation of the series’ sequel, Daisuke Aizawa and Studio Nexus have yet to announce The Eminence in Shadow season 2.

However, the official Twitter account of the series has revealed that it will make a “Big Announcement” on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The details weren't particularly revealing, however, it is anticipated that the staff and cast of the series will break their silence on the sequel that fans have been waiting to get confirmed since the penultimate episode.

The big announcement for The Eminence in Shadow will see the finale’s commemorative live broadcast with the voice actors

Moments after the grand finale, fans eventually set their eyes on the additional information anticipated to be revealed after the most awaited broadcast. However, the recently revealed information didn’t give much about the announcement besides stating the commemorative live broadcast and the voice actors joining the event.

Seiichiro Yamashita (Cid Kagenou), Rina Hidaka (Claire Kagenou), Asami Seto (Alpha), and Hisako Kanemoto (Epsilon) are all expected to attend the event, which will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Kadokawa on February 22 at 8:00 pm JST (6:00 am ET). Ever since the announcement, the comment section of the tweet has been bombarded with several requests appealing for a sequel.

The event will also see fan-favorite moments from the 20 episodes with exceptionally talented cast members, who will also talk about their experience as part of The Eminence in Shadow team. However, the very thing that fans have been looking forward to is the grand announcement, which will hopefully reveal the status of The Eminence in Shadow season 2.

Here’s a brief synopsis of The Eminence in Shadow by Hidive:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

Fans who have missed out on the finale/episode 20 can catch the episode on Hidive, the only platform to stream the series worldwide in both subbed and dub versions. HiDive’s subscription plans range from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 annually, including a two-week free trial for new subscribers.

