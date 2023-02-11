The Eminence in Shadow episode 20, release date, what to expect, and more

Upon its debut in October 2022, The Eminence in Shadow announced that it would have 20 episodes in its slate. This means that the upcoming episode, which will air on February 15, 2023, will draw curtains for season 1 of the series. Daisuke Aizawa’s dark-fantasy comedy anime had a good run, receiving 7.7 on IMDB and 7.98 on MyAnimelist.

Fans will be displeased with how they will not be able to catch Cid Kagenou doing his usual “eminence in shadowy” activities after the coming week. However, they also can’t help but anticipate the final episode that will see the explosive battle between Beatrix and Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 will see the most awaited swordplay between the War Goddess Beatrix and Shadow

Episode 20 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released in Japan on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on A-TX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and other TV syndications at 10.30 pm JST. International fans can catch the latest episodes of the series exclusively on Hidive, the only platform streaming the series in both English sub and dub versions.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 annually, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the same:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, February 15, 5.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, February 15, 7.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, February 15, 8.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, February 15, 1.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, February 15, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, February 15, 2.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, February 16, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, February 16, 4.30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 20

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu The Eminence in Shadow Episode 20 FINALE

Preview Pics & Staff



Storyboard/Episode Director: Kazuya Nakanishi

Chief Animation Director: Makoto Iino

Animation Director: Makoto Iino, Usaku Myouchin

Assistant Animation Director: Natsumi Kikuchi The Eminence in Shadow Episode 20 FINALEPreview Pics & StaffStoryboard/Episode Director: Kazuya NakanishiChief Animation Director: Makoto IinoAnimation Director: Makoto Iino, Usaku MyouchinAssistant Animation Director: Natsumi Kikuchi https://t.co/m2HZqag1aw

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20, titled Majin Kōrin, which translates to “The Devil Comes,” will see the ultimate showdown between the Shadow Garden and the Dark Knights of the Kingdom of Midgar. Due to Shadow’s unparalleled swordplay, Beatrix will ultimately be cornered despite her War Goddess status in little to no time.

While directing her rage towards the Shadow Garden and its leader, Iris will be joining the battlefield with her trump card, her most powerful sword. The latter has been looking forward to the day when she can redeem her "most proficient and potent Dark Knight" standing by bringing both Cult of Diablos and Shadow Garden to justice.

Iris will join forces with Beatrix to bring down Shadow. As such, the penultimate episode of The Eminence in Shadow season 1 will undoubtedly put fans on the edge of their seats as Shadow intends to go Atomic again.

A brief recap of The Eminence in Shadow episode 19

Hongou @LordHongou

Everything about this episode was incredible.

The whole episode gave me chills.

#TheEminenceinShadow After watching episode 19 of The Eminence in Shadow, all I have to say is peak fiction.Everything about this episode was incredible.The whole episode gave me chills. After watching episode 19 of The Eminence in Shadow, all I have to say is peak fiction.Everything about this episode was incredible.The whole episode gave me chills.#TheEminenceinShadow https://t.co/8XxSaFUz2K

Cid was again forced to sit in the VIP seating area by his elder sister, Claire, to watch her fight. Iris joined Cid and enjoyed coffee with him for the first time. Presuming Beatrix was an uninvited guest, the guards at the tournament asked her to leave. However, Iris, announcing Beatrix as the legendary War Goddes Beatrix, welcomed her as her chief guest.

Elsewhere, Perv continued drugging Raphael Oriana, the King of Oriana, hoping Rose would rescue him and fall right into his trap. To instigate a war between Midgar and Oriana, Perv decided to use Raphael as a puppet to slay Klaus Midgar. Perv was shell-shocked after discovering Beatrix’s presence, whom he presumed to be more powerful than Iris.

zNΔZΔ @znazaofficial The Eminence in Shadow The Eminence in Shadow🔥 https://t.co/pusrQbwtPe

Mundane dueled with Iris and instantly defeated her with his counterattack. The dreadful premonitions Iris had during the fight, where she saw herself getting slaughtered multiple times by her opponent, caused her to play defense the entire fight. Rose infiltrated the Bushin Festival tournament and killed her father to free him from Perv’s control.

Rose decided to take her own life, but by making it there in time, Mundane stopped her and revealed his true self of "eminence in shadow." Suddenly, Rose remembered that he was the boy named "Stylish Bandit Killer," who saved her from being kidnapped by the bandits and inspired her to learn sword fighting during her childhood.

Rose escaped the premises after learning she had more to fight for. Taking Shadow as a terrorist who was wreaking havoc in the Capitol, Beatrix fought him.

Poll : 0 votes