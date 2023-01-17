The Eminence in Shadow episode 16 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow introduced three new character additions to the anime, exciting fans of the light novel series with the character's unique designs and fantastic voice cast. The protagonist has donned another enigmatic persona, Mundane Mann, to participate in the Bushin Festival Tournament; this time, he isn’t holding back.

As the episode ended with a massive cliffhanger where Skel informed Cid that Rose had stabbed her fiance, Perv Asshat, and ran off, fans have been growing curious to learn the reason behind her drastic step.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 16 will see a new character named Beatrix, presumed to be Alpha’s long-lost aunt

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 16 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released this Wednesday, January 18, 2022, on A-TX, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and other local broadcasting channels in Japan at 10.30 pm JST. Hidive is streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform in both English Dub and subbed versions.

The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, January 18, 5.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, January 18, 7.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, January 18, 8.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, January 18, 1.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, January 18, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, December 19, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, January 18, 4.30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 16?

The Eminence in Shadow, episode 16, is titled "Miezaru Shin'i," which roughly translates to Invisible Intent. The recently dropped preview teaser for the upcoming episode hasn’t mentioned anything about Rose, however, it is expected that Cid will look for her and discover what induced her to stab Perv Asshat.

Cid will encounter a strange elf who looks eerily similar to Alpha. In the light novel, Beatrix is presumed to be Alpha’s aunt and Hero Olivier’s descendant. Golden Kinmeki will be up against Mundane Mann (Cid in disguise) in the next fight of the Bushin Festival Tournament, where he will eventually learn that he has heavily underestimated his opponent's potential.

Annerose, who was mesmerized by Mundane’s recent performance, will be confronting him for some reason that will be unveiled in the upcoming episode.

A brief recap of the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow

With the desire to “ride the big wave” by outshining his opponent in the Bushin Festival Tournament, Cid requested Gamma to alter his appearance. With his new disguise of Mundane Mann, Cid headed to the Bushin Festival Tournament, where he encountered Annerose Nichtsehen, a skilled swordsman hailing from the Velgata empire, who advised him to withdraw from the competition due to his frail demeanor.

Later, Mundane was confronted by Quinton, who mocked him and even beat the living daylights out of him. Annerose stepped in and stopped Quinton. After meeting Cid, Rose told him that her father would introduce her to her fiance, Perv Asshat. The former agreed to believe in the latter’s pursuit of following her ideals.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu The funniest exchange of episode is no doubt the "Taking a dump. Yeah have fun!" segment followed by Cid obviously becoming Mundane Mann for a fight. What is hilarious is that if you think about it he returned quite fast. Suspicious if I say so myself. The funniest exchange of episode is no doubt the "Taking a dump. Yeah have fun!" segment followed by Cid obviously becoming Mundane Mann for a fight. What is hilarious is that if you think about it he returned quite fast. Suspicious if I say so myself. https://t.co/8DU2rlrYP4

The next day, Skel met Golden Kinmeki, renowned for his epithet Unbeaten Legend and Victorious Golden Dragon. The latter explained to the former how to determine a stronger opponent in the game. However, it was unusual for Kinmeki to see his prediction go wrong after Mundane beat Gonzales Machobre, a herculean opponent twice his size.

Keenly observing the battle, Annerose saw through Mundane’s technique and was quite impressed. The other day, Skel relayed to Cid that Rose stabbed her fiance and ran away.

