The Eminence in Shadow episode 14 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow, Cid finally made it to the Sanctuary’s core. However, the only impediment standing between him and the core was the giant door covered in magical chains. Fans expected that the protagonist would come up with his “eminence in shadowy” tricks, but this time even Cid deemed himself incapable of overcoming this obstacle.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming episode as it will continue the battle between Cid, who suddenly transformed into his Shadow persona, and the legendary hero Olivier, who was summoned by Nelson.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 14

Release date and streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow episode 14 will air this Wednesday, January 4, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV in Japan at 10.30 pm. Hidive is streaming the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow exclusively on its platform in both English dubbed and subbed versions.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the global release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, January 4, 5.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, January 4, 7.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, January 4, 8.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, January 4, 1.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, January 4, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, December 5, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, January 4, 4.30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 14?

Episode 14 of The Eminence in Shadow is titled Kimi no Uso, Kimi no Negai, which roughly translates to "Your Lies, Your Wishes." The episode will see Cid take on the battle against Olivier after activating the shadow powers that he suppressed inside his right eye. Being at a disadvantage, Nelson will deploy hundred of Olivier’s clones to turn the tides in the battle.

The upcoming episode will once again showcase Cid’s “Atomic” powers which he unleashed while fighting Zenon Griffey at the Capitol of the Kingdom of Midgar. Alpha. The rest of the Shadow Garden members will regroup at the headquarters, where they will continue the investigation outside the Sanctuary to unravel the hidden lies.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Being transported to the center of the Sanctuary, the members of Shadow Garden were at a huge disadvantage, as their magical abilities were getting absorbed by the realm. However, Delta defeated all hundreds of Nelson’s clones by activating a technique that was lost ages ago. After being transported back to the chambers of the Sanctuary, Nelson summoned Olivier to guard him.

The Shadow Garden members decided to leave as the investigation concluded. Alpha told Nelson that she and her accomplices would return again at a time of their own choosing. Despite making it to the center of the Sanctuary, Cid couldn’t destroy the magical chains covering the gigantic door that was protecting the realm’s core.

Nelson ordered Olivier to kill Cid after encountering him near the core. Aurora offered to work with Nelson as his subordinate in exchange for sparing Cid’s life. However, Cid refused Aurora’s help. At Nelson’s command, Olivier put her sword through Cid. Regardless of being severely impaled, the latter opened his right eye and conjured his suppressed shadow powers.

