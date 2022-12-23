8 anime to watch if you are a fan of The Eminence in Shadow

From hilarious comedic gags to enthralling fight sequences, The Eminence in Shadow has everything at its disposal, making it one of the best dark-fantasy anime series to be released in 2022. The Eminence in Shadow follows Cid Kagenou, who reawakens in a different world filled with magic after a truck accident.

Despite being the most potent entity with powers equivalent to an atomic bomb, the protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow desires to live like a video game NPC character so that he can manipulate everything from the shadows.

This article will list a few of the most enthralling anime that can deliver the perfect blend of action, comedy, and fantasy, like The Eminence in Shadow, that fans shouldn’t miss out on.

Overlord and seven other anime to watch if you like The Eminence in Shadow

1) Overlord

Overlord takes place in the dystopian future of 2126, where Yggdrasil, an immersive virtual reality game, is scheduled to shut down after its 12-year-long run. Unfortunately, a player named Momonga gets stuck in the world of Yggdrasil and eventually takes on the name Ainz Ooal Gown.

While exploring the new world, he discovers that the game has been transported to another world and the NPC characters have developed idiosyncratic personalities. Ainz continues his quest to find out if there are other players like him. Being well acquainted with the new world, Ainz makes significant modifications to himself, becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Overlord’s plot is slightly similar to The Eminence in Shadow as both protagonists inadvertently escape the real world and become unstoppable forces in the fantasy world.

2) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

All major characters in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Having been oppressed and bullied all his life, the 34-year-old shut-in guy finally found his resolve to do something remarkable by saving someone from getting hit by a truck but got himself the attempt killed in the process. In a twist of fate, he reincarnates as a baby named Rudeus Greyrat in another world where swords and sorcery are common.

Rudeus eventually adapts to the new world due to preserving his past memories and knowledge from his previous life and starts displaying proficiency in magic and swordsmanship. Lamenting over the mistakes he made in his past life, Rudeus continues to cherish his new life and the people close to him.

Like Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow, Rudeus Greyrat has also found a place in the world where he is acclaimed as a prodigy instead of a loser.

3) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Satoru Mikami, a typical 37-year-old corporate worker, was living a mundane life, which he was perfectly content with. One fateful day, he fell victim to an unknown assailant who stabbed him to death. Later, Satoru found himself reincarnated as a goop of slime in a strange world. He eventually discovered a peculiar ability where he could shapeshift and mimic the abilities of anything he devours whole.

While exploring his new surroundings, Satoru encountered a Storm Dragon named Veldora, whom he eventually befriended and promised to assist in setting him free by breaking the constraining seal. The dragon bestowed the name Rimuru Tempest on Satoru and even granted him divine protection.

Being liberated from his monotonous life, Rimuru embarked on an adventurous journey, where he encountered many fascinating individuals who eventually became his friends. Like The Eminence in Shadow, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime also has many ecchi-comedy moments.

4) The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

Lugh, as seen in The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via SILVER LINK)

In his previous life, Lugh Tuatha Dé was the world’s finest assassin, who was raised and groomed by an organization that eventually killed him by crashing his plane. After his death, he was transferred to a different realm where he received an audience with a Goddess.

The entity reincarnated him as Lugh Tuatha Dé in a majestic world of swords and magic, with the task of eliminating a hero to prevent the world from being destroyed. By combining his assassination skills with his newfound magic abilities, Lugh became an unstoppable force. Lugh was thankful for his new life and determined to live like a human being instead of a mere tool.

Like Cid Kagenou of The Eminence in Shadow, Lugh is also reincarnated in a magical kingdom, where he combines his previous knowledge with magic and becomes a powerful individual.

5) Wise Man's Grandchild

Official cover for the anime Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via SILVER LINK)

In modern-day Japan, Shin was a typical salaryman who worked for a science textbook publisher. However, one fateful day, he was killed by a truck and found himself reincarnated as a baby boy in a new world of magic. He was raised and trained by Merlin Wolford, a renowned hero.

Under Melin’s tutelage, Shin developed unparalleled talent in both magic casting and martial arts. By combining his old world of science with the magic of his new life, Shin becomes a prodigal genius. The protagonists of Wise Man's Grandchild and The Eminence in Shadow got hit by a truck before they reincarnated in a magical world.

6) Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

The protagonist of Konosuba, moments after dying from acute stress, found himself in a peculiar realm in front of the goddess Aqua, who offered to either go to heaven or get reincarnated in the fantasy world of a video game. After waking up as Kazuma Sato in the new gaming world, he was tasked with defeating the Demon King, who was wreaking havoc around the villages.

Before embarking on his quest, Kazuma was given the option to select one item of any kind to aid him in his mission, and he chose Aqua for some reason, who turned out to be useless. Despite being classed as an Adventurer, one of the lowest ranks, Kazuma learned various skills from other classes.

Konosuba is regarded as one of the most hilarious Isekai anime, which The Eminence in Shadow fans must binge on right away.

7) Uncle From Another World

Uncle From Another World is a reverse Isekai anime that follows Yousuke Shibazaki, more commonly known as “Uncle.” After a fatal encounter with a truck, Yousuke was comatose for 17 years. After waking up, he revealed to his nephew Takafumi that, in his sleep, he was transported to a magical world called the Grand Bahamal where he spent 17 years of his life.

After discovering his uncle’s magic abilities, Takafumi uses them to make money from the internet. Takafumi is the most powerful being on earth, with unparalleled magical powers and devastating otherworldly weapons. However, he primarily uses his ability to get first in line at an auction or to get a limited edition product.

Yousuke also got hit by a truck like Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow. Instead of reincarnating, he was simply transported to the fantasy world for a few years until he regained consciousness in the real world.

8) Saga of Tanya the Evil

After dying in an accident, the 37-year-old protagonist wakes up as a girl named Tanya Degurechaff in Europe of an alternate universe amidst World War 1. Regardless of her age and gender, she simply got recruited into the Empire (the equivalent of Imperial Germany) at the age of 8. With tremendous magical abilities, Tanya became a havoc-wreaking monster.

Tanya is described as an ideal soldier, but in actuality, she is just heartless, selfish, terrifyingly ruthless, and morally corrupt. Tanya Degurechaff has a polar opposite personality to Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow. However, both protagonists aim to become the most powerful entities in their new lives.

