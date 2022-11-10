That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 announced with a key visual

Fuse’s That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has finally been announced for a much-awaited third installment. The announcement was made during the advanced screening of the franchise’s first film, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond, which is just two weeks away from its premiere.

The staff behind the anime unveiled a key visual for season 3, illustrated by Mitz Vah. It shows the series' protagonist, Rimuru Tempest, standing up against a mysterious individual yet to be revealed.

The anime's creator and staff haven’t disclosed much about the upcoming season. Additional details are expected to be announced soon, including the team, cast, theme, and storyline.

Fans can expect That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 to premiere in the fall of 2023

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is still in production and so the release date hasn't been revealed yet. As 8bit studio is associated with the franchise, the third season is also expected to be animated by them.

After the premiere of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond on November 25, 2022, additional details of season 3, including the release date, will be revealed subsequently.

As the creator and staff of the anime haven’t revealed the canonicity of the film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond in the light novel series, the chapters season 3 will be based on remains a mystery.

If the movie continues from where the second season left off, it will be easy to anticipate what comes next for Rimuru and the Tempest federation.

Here’s how the upcoming film describes the story:

"A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as “Queen” in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

Fuse’s light novel Isekai series was first serialized on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in 2013, and later Micro Magazine acquired the publishing rights in 2014. As of September 2022, twenty volumes of the light novel series have been released.

Later, the light novel series received a manga adaptation on March 26, 2015, in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Shōnen Sirius. Kodansha also serialized five individual spin-off series from 2016 to 2022.

