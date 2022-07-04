What time will Uncle From Another World air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details explored

Hotondoshindeiru’s isekai-comedy manga, Uncle from Another World, is ready to premiere on Netflix this month. The anime of this popular comedy manga is premiering in Japan in July. Outside of Japan, Netflix has exclusive broadcasting rights to the show. Though Netflix has not previously revealed the date of the premiere, it has now announced the premiere date to be July 6, 2022.

Uncle from Another World was originally written and illustrated by Hotondoshindeiru. Serialization began in June 2018. The animated edition is directed by Shigeki Kawai with a script from Kenta Ihara. The series is produced by AtelierPontdarc. The series follows Takafumi's uncle, who previously fell into a coma. While in the coma, he was transported to another world as a heroic guardian.

Uncle from Another World plot synopsis: A world beyond coma

Like many manga adaptations, this new Netflix anime will also feature a fantasy world. Takafumi’s uncle, who has been in a coma for 17 years, wakes up to reveal that he was a hero in an unknown fantasy land while in a coma.

The manga has seven volumes so far. It is actively being released in Japan. The TV adaptation will of course take some time to catch up, but it has also gone into production.

The official plot synopsis for the show reads:

"Autumn 2017… Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi’s uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years. When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named “Granbahamal.” …Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles. Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic. Deciding to use his uncle’s powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together."

It further continues:

"While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle’s lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness. Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!"

The plot synopsis makes it abundantly clear what this show is all about. The manga is a huge hit in Japan, and the show is likely to follow the same path.

Uncle from Another World features a host of talented actors, including Takehito Koyasu, who starred as Beast Titan in the popular Attack on Titan. He was also a part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Other actors include Jun Fukuyama, known for Seven Deadly Sins, Mikako Komatsu, known for voicing Senkuu in Dr. Stone, Aoi Yuki, and Nobuhiko Okamoto, both known for My Hero Academia.

When will the first episode of Uncle from Another World air?

The first episode of Uncle from Another World will premiere on Netflix on July 6, 2022. There has been no confirmation of the time, but most shows, such as this, premiere at 3 am EST. Netflix is expected to confirm the time soon. Stay tuned for updates.

