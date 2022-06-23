7 BTS recommended Anime series you need to watch now: Naruto, One Piece, and more

The South Korean pop sensation BTS always influences its fans with music and thoughtful messages. However, the strong and tight-knit fandom ARMY also likes to keep their tabs open to learn more about their favorite septet. Whether it's books, food, movies, or TV series, BTS always recommends its favorites to the fans.

Apart from being hard-core music lovers, BTS are also mega anime lovers. The Japanese-styled television series is globally popular with millions of daily viewers. They happen to be BTS' favorites as well since the Dynamite makers love to binge-watch anime in their free time.

Here are seven anime series recommended and loved by BTS that every fan should watch.

BTS recommended Anime series: Naruto, Attack on Titan, and more

1) Naruto - RM and Suga

maryam @syubhoya oh and when yoongi dresses up as naruto,,, absolutely insane oh and when yoongi dresses up as naruto,,, absolutely insane https://t.co/xivlsQK8vl

Like many others, the iconic Japanese anime is also loved by the Grammy-nominated group. During an interview with Noisey, BTS' RM (Namjoon) picked Naruto as his favorite and even praised it for having a real ending. On the other hand, Suga (Yoongi) also loves to binge-watch the anime. He proved his love when he dressed up as Naruto in 2015.

Naruto is a story about a boy who is also a leader of the village. The anime has 500 episodes, so buckle up before you get into watching it.

2) One Piece - Jimin

🪷nibby⁷✿ @ZoroMins JIMIN LOVES ZORO A ONE PIECE STAN FR MY KING!! WATCH ONE PIECE JIMIN LOVES ZORO A ONE PIECE STAN FR MY KING!! WATCH ONE PIECE https://t.co/SBUBASmuaL

Instead of liking One Piece to a normal amount, Jimin is a huge fan of the popular anime. The Filter singer once shared that his dream as a kid was to be a swordsman since he loved the character Zoro from One Piece. It is one of the reasons behind him learning Kendo.

The Filter singer now owns every volume of the One Piece manga, and has a personal spot in his heart for the show.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made out of rubber, who gets inspired by his childhood friends and embarks on a journey from the East Blue Sea to find the mythical treasure, the One Piece.

3) Haikyuu - Jungkook and V

All the members of BTS love the volleyball-themed anime, Haikyuu. However, the maknaes, Jungkook and V (Taehyung), seem to love the anime to an extent level. Major fans of the anime are often seen watching it while getting a break or rest from their busy schedules.

Haikyuu depicts a wonderful tale of youth and volleyball through its main character Shoyo Hinata.

Jungkook and V have many other favorite animes they enjoy watching together, including Death Note and 5 Centimetres Per Second.

4) Crayon Shin Chan - J-Hope

Unlike other members, J-Hope (Hoseok) likes the fun-filled and hilarious Crayon Shin Chan, which is extremely popular in Asian countries. Also labeled as a cartoon, Shin Chan is primarily known for his crazy dances, hysterical family, and humorous adventures.

J-Hope sure does like to follow Shin Chan's dance routines, and ARMY can definitely notice the similarities between the two.

5) Pokemon - Jin and RM

The cult classic Pokemon is an absolute favorite of RM and Jin. Well, BTS fans do not need evidence to label RM and Jin as the biggest Pokemon lovers since they display their love for the anime regularly on social media.

With over 1000 episodes under its belt, Pokemon follows the adventurous journey of Ash Ketchum, his yellow pet Pikachu, and his human friends.

6) My Hero Academia - V

mika @ggukminies throwback to when taehyung was watching my hero academia while getting ready for mama 2017 throwback to when taehyung was watching my hero academia while getting ready for mama 2017 https://t.co/YMpGkSLJTy

V is a certified My Hero Academia fan, and once, the ARMY even caught him watching the anime during MAMA 2017 backstage. The superhero anime is immensely popular globally. However, it looks like My Hero Academia is a fan of BTS' V. The anime's official IG account started following V as soon as he made his Instagram debut.

My Hero Academia follows a boy who enrolls in a prestigious superhero academy to learn everything about becoming a hero.

7) Attack On Titan - OT7

sarah min @tanseok "attack on bangtan" is a reference to "attack on titan" "attack on bangtan" is a reference to "attack on titan" https://t.co/Wpd6GxBGGc

All seven members are massive fans of the thriller anime, Attack On Titan. Fans have noticed them watching the anime several times during behind-the-scenes videos. On top of that, the septet also owns a lot of merch from AOT, showing their admiration for the series. Their song Attack On Bangtan was also inspired by the anime series.

When a monstrous titan attacks a human safe zone, the lives of the people of the village are endangered. During the fatal carnage, a titan devours Eren's mother, who then vows to kill every titan and avenge his mother's death.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far