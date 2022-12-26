The Eminence in Shadow episode 13 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow, Cid Kagenou and Shadow Garden have finally made it to the Sanctuary, where the truth behind the ancient memories and the Cult of Diablos’ source of power has unraveled. The episode enthralled fans by showcasing the hand of the demon Diabolos, severed by the legendary hero, Olivier.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode of The Eminence in Shadow as the battle between the Shadow Garden and Nelson continues. The episode will also see what more secrets Cid will learn in the Sanctuary before defeating the realm's core with Aurora.

Follow along as this article will disclose further details regarding episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 13

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released this Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. Hidive will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform. As announced earlier, Hidive has also released the English dub version of all the series' previous episodes.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am (Wednesday, December 28)

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am (Wednesday, December 28)

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am (Wednesday, December 28)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1.30 pm (Wednesday, December 28)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, December 28)

Central European Time: 2.30 pm (Wednesday, December 28)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, December 29)

Philippines time: 4.30 pm (Wednesday, December 28)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 12?

Episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow is titled "Shōmetsu ni Sasageru Kettō" which roughly translates to A Duel for Annihilation. The upcoming episode will continue the battle between Shadow Garden and Nelson, who is recently revealed to be one of the Knights of Rounds. Epsilon will take over the fight against Nelson to showcase her overwhelming combat skills.

While exploring the Sanctuary, Cid will cross paths with the memories of hero Olivier. As the magical abilities are suppressed inside Sanctuary’s realm, Cid will have trouble fighting Olivier. As Cid’s reputation precedes him, he will eventually defeat the legendary warrior in no time before destroying the realm’s core. The upcoming episode will exhibit one of the most enthralling combat sequences in the series so far.

A brief recap of the previous episode

After exiting the Goddess Trials, Cid was followed by a magical door everywhere he went. He eventually gave up and entered the door, which transported him to the Sanctuary. He met Aurora there and rescued her from the constraints.

Aurora sought Cid’s help to destroy the Sanctuary’s core to free her and the rest of the imprisoned ancient memories, which will be entwined with nothingness after disappearing.

Members of the Shadow Garden surrounded Archbishop Nelson at the Goddess Trials. After Nelson’s henchman, Venom, got defeated by Epsilon, he was dragged into the Sanctuary. Disregarding Alpha’s warning, Alexia and Rose entered the Sanctuary at their own risk.

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__ #eminenceinshadow The only anime I’ve seen where tittys get cut off then gets reattached and the villain gets destroyed🤣🤣Only in The Eminence In Shadow. #TheEminenceinShadow The only anime I’ve seen where tittys get cut off then gets reattached and the villain gets destroyed🤣🤣Only in The Eminence In Shadow. #TheEminenceinShadow #eminenceinshadow https://t.co/27Ahdcmoq3

In the Sanctuary, Alpha summoned the memories of hero Olivier and revealed herself to be her direct descendant. Olivier was revealed to be the only Cult of Diablos’ test subject perfectly compatible with the demon Diabolos cells.

Alpha activated Nelson’s memories and unveiled that he was the one who invented the powerful beads salvaged from the demon Diabolos' blood, which is the primary source of power for the 12 Knights of Rounds. After being attacked by Delta, Nelson showed his true face by revealing himself as the Eleventh Seated member of Rounds.

It's not looking good for Chainsaw man fans, here's why!

Poll : 0 votes