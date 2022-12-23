The Eminence in Shadow episode 12 - Shadow Garden infiltrates Sanctuary, Diabolos severed hand discovered

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow saw Cid easily defeating a worthy contender such as Aurora, the Witch of Calamity, who almost destroyed the world once. Although the protagonist reluctantly accomplished leaving his "eminence in shadowy" impression on everyone at the Goddess trial, he inadvertently opened the gates of Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, episode 12 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled The Truth Within the Memories, showed Cid meeting the real Aurora trapped inside the Sanctuary. Here, Shadow Garden entered the doors of the Sanctuary to unveil the true intentions of the Cult of Diablos. The excluded members from the mission in Shadow Garden are Gamma, Eta, and Zeta.

As such, this article will explore in brief the crucial highlights that happened in the course of The Eminence in Shadow episode 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series

Nelson's secret, cancelation of the Goddess trials, and other important highlights fromThe Eminence in Shadow episode 12

Nelson meets the infamous Shadow Garden

The Eminence in Shadow episode 12 picked up from where it left off in the previous episode. Leaving the Goddess trials after defeating Auror, Cid was rejoicing his "eminence in shadowy" accomplishment when suddenly, a translucent door appeared beside him. As the door tailed him everywhere, Cid eventually gave up and entered inside to see what the fuss was about.

Meeting Aurora, who had been imprisoned for thousands of years, Cid rescued her by tearing apart her straitjacket. The former revealed to the latter that the Sanctuary was an enormous prison that stored the memory of all ancient warriors. Since Aurora was weak in destroying the magical core, which would liberate all memories to nothingness, she sought Cid’s help.

The Goddess trials event was canceled after the door of the Sanctuary manifested on the holy grounds. Archbishop Nelson explained to Rose and Oriana that the Sanctuary doors could appear anywhere, at any time, only for those who are worthy. However, it was hard for him to comprehend what kind of door manifested at the Goddess trials.

Alpha reveals her lineage

Alpha reveals her lineage

The Shadow Garden infiltrated the Goddess trials without anyone knowing. Alpha and Delta entered the Sanctuary door. Nelson’s henchman, Venom, tried to eliminate Epsilon but got defeated in a flash. Following this, the latter entered the Sanctuary door with Nelson. Before the door closed, Alexia and Rose followed them, disregarding Alpha’s advice to sit back.

Alpha and Rose were amazed by how the Sanctuary looked. However, what surprised them was finding out that the hero Olivier was a woman. Nelson was panic-stricken after looking at the sheer resemblance of Alpha to the statue of the hero Olivier. After calling Alpha the “possessed elf,” Nelson admitted that he knew about Shadow Garden.

Since Alpha possessed the magical powers of the demons and warriors, she opened the door that would lead her and the rest of the members to the place she called the resting place of ancient memories and demonic grudges. Nelson was shocked to see hero Olivier standing beside Alpha.

Nelson’s facade unmasked

After entering Olivier’s memories, Alpha revealed that the hero, Olivier, was one of the possessed children used as a guinea pig by the Cult of Diablos. Since Olivier was the only compatible test subject with Diablos Cells, she was assigned to extract more new cells from the Diabolos.

The Cult of Diablos salvaged blood and flesh from the severed demon’s hand and experimented on it, producing 12 powerful beads once a year, which granted immortality to the members of Knights of Rounds. In Olivier’s memories, Nelson was revealed to be the Eleventh seated member of the Knights of Rounds who discovered Diablos Cells.

After Nelson’s facade was unmasked, he turned demonic and tried to fight back, but Delta put her sword through him before he could lift a finger. However, the former eventually survived, and with his control over Sanctuary, he scattered everyone throughout multiple realms and created several copies of himself to fight his opponents.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow episode 12

Episode 12 of The Eminence in Shadow explores the Sanctuary, where memories of heroes are stored. According to Nelson, many doors, including Forbidding, Beckoning, and Welcoming, appear in front of those seeking it. However, the episode still doesn’t disclose how Cid activated the pathway to Sanctuary. Even Aurora affirmed to him that she doesn’t recall summoning him.

The episode also showed that the reason behind Alpha’s formidable powers was her being the direct descendant of the hero Olivier. As Alpha was one of Olivier's possessed children, Cid cured her demonic possession, which is why she is devoted to him.

The severed arm of the demon Diabolos acts like an infinite pool of power on which the 12 seated Knights of Rounds are dependent. Despite being the most vital Shadow Garden member besides Cid, it is still being determined how Alpha will destroy the severed arm of Diabolos.

Overall, the episode enthralled fans with significant revelations like Alpha’s lineage, memories of the ancient warriors, and the Knights of Rounds' power source. However, as the Cult of Diablos doesn't want to wake Diabolos, their true intentions are yet to be revealed in the upcoming episodes of The Eminence in Shadow.

