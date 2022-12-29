The Eminence in Shadow episode 13 - Delta’s rage frightens Nelson, Cid and Aurora reach the Sanctuary’s core

As seen in the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow, Alpha and the rest of the Shadow Garden members have successfully infiltrated the Sanctuary to uncover age-old secrets. After running into Aurora, Cid learned about the imprisoned memories and set off to destroy the core of the realm.

Episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled "A Bloody Showdown as an Offering to Annihilation," sees more of Delta’s combat prowess as she fights Nelson. The episode also sees an enthralling fight between Cid and Olivier.

Follow along as this article briefly explores the crucial highlights of The Eminence in Shadow episode 13.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Important highlights from The Eminence in Shadow episode 12: Delta awakens her full potential, Nelson summons Olivier, and more

Delta fights Nelson and his clones

Episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow picked up from where the previous episode left off. Nelson tried to use his clones as a numerical advantage, but Delta's quick reactions prevented any damage from being done.

Nelson, full of his own conceit, tried to remind Delta and Alpha that their magical abilities were being absorbed by the realm when they were brought to the heart of the Sanctuary.

The Eminence in Shadow #13 pads out the majority but how it twists the show's usual formula of isekai tropes gets even more intriguing as we inch closer to this arc's finale. Aurora's starting to become my favorite character within the limited time-frame she's been around.

Prior to heading to the Sanctuary’s library, Epsilon encountered a zombified individual who, upon approaching her, disappeared into thin air.

Epsilon explained this unusual phenomenon to her squadrons by saying that the creature was a memory that reacted to them and materialized as if they were the possessed children. Epsilon and others' shadow magic began to deteriorate as they perused the library's books.

Nelson summons hero Olivier



Another week, another fun episode. While Delta and Alpha fight back the villain, Cid and Aurora search for the center of the Sanctuary. Though a bit stiff at times, there was some nice action animation this episode. Delta and Alpha were awesome!

Regardless of her magic abilities getting drained, Delta consecutively eliminated each clone of Nelson in rapid succession. The panic-stricken Nelson was frightened by Delta awakening her magical powers on her own, a technique that was lost ages ago. Delta conjured a gigantic shadow sword named the "Iron Slab" and destroyed all of Nelson’s clones.

Nelson found it difficult to believe that his hundred clones could be defeated so easily, to which Alpha responded by explaining that because he only had one brain, he couldn't control all of his clones at once. After being cornered by members of the Shadow Garden, Nelson summoned Olivier to protect him. However, Alpha and the rest of the members decided to leave after Epsilon discovered the exit.

Alpha explained to Nelson that her motivation was to find and cut off the source of power and that now that she knew how the Sanctuary's defenses worked, she and others would be back soon.

Cid Vs. Olivier



The Eminence in Shadow Episode 13



Cid journeys through memories along with Aurora in an attempt to escape the sanctuary; Alpha and her company faces off against Nelson during their quest of info gathering, but both Cid and Alpha end up against an unforeseen foe.

Elsewhere in the Sanctuary, Cid and Aurora arrived where hero Olivier severed Diabolos' arm. Cid was intrigued by the corpses lying everywhere as far as his eyes could see. Taking Cid’s sword, Aurora tried to eliminate the manifestation of her childhood memories. But all of a sudden, they got surrounded by zombified corpses.

They eventually reached the center of the realm, which was guarded by a massive door and chains imbued with magic. Cid deduced that his sword would break if he tried to destroy the chains.

He later attempted to retrieve the sword that could break the chains despite knowing he wasn't deserving. Nelson and Olivier were teleported to the center of the realm after picking up on an unknown presence there.

Olivier attempted to kill Cid at Nelson's command, but he managed to survive the fatal wounds with a smile on his face. Alpha tried to save Cid, agreeing to work with Nelson as his subordinate. Cid interrupted their conversation by remarking that it was quite arrogant of them to predict that he would lose the fight.

Nelson, enraged, ordered Olivier to kill Cid, and she slashed him with her sword in an instant. Cid transformed into his Shadow persona by opening his right eye, which he had kept closed since the beginning.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow episode 13

Since the episode kicked off, fans have been confused as to why the protagonist, Cid Kagenou, was keeping his right eye shut. Aurora explained to Cid in the previous episode that attempting to use magic will cause the realm to absorb it. Cid kept this information in mind as he stored all of his shadow magic in his right eye, which he opened after being stabbed by Olivier.

After her enthralling performance in episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow, The Beastskin Wolf, Delta became one of the most adored characters in the series. Unlike the rest of the Shadow Garden members, Delta's fighting style is too complex for her opponents to read due to her unprecedented movements.

The next episode appears more promising and enthralling as fans of The Eminence in Shadow will get to see the spectacular battle between Shadow aka Cid and the legendary warrior, Olivier.

