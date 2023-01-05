The Eminence in Shadow episode 14: Cid destroys the Sanctuary, Shadow Garden’s groundbreaking discovery on Demon Diabolos

As seen in the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow, Alpha and her associates effectively conducted their investigation inside the Sanctuary by locating the realm’s source of power.

The unfathomable mysteries surrounding the Cult of Diablos will take centuries for the Dark Knights of the Kingdom of Midgar and the Holy Knights of Lindwurm to unravel. However, the Shadow Garden solved it in the span of a few days.

Episode 14 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled Your Lie, Your Wish, resumed the battle between Cid and Olivier. Epsilon relayed a staggering discovery regarding the Demon Diabolos to Alpha, and Iris Midgar was determined to eliminate the Cult of Diablos and Shadow Garden at the Bushin Festival.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Highlights from The Eminence in Shadow episode 14: Cid unleashes his signature move for the second time; Alexia, Rose, and Natsume join forces

Cid’s “I Am the All-range Atomic”

Episode 14 of The Eminence in Shadow picks up from where it left off in the previous episode. Cid voluntarily allows Olivier to impale him so he could shift his vital organs from the area of impact, giving him more time to perform a nigh-inescapable counterattack of biting his target's neck. Nelson is utterly shocked to witness such a grotesque and frightening technique from Cid.

Claiming it as the ultimate defense system of the Sanctuary, he activates thousands of Olivier’s clones. Cid finally opens his right eye, in which he suppressed his Shadow abilities so it won’t get absorbed by the Sanctuary. To clear Nelson’s confusion, Cid explains that he found a loophole in countering the realm by tempering his magic until it became too solid to be absorbed.

Cid sees Aurora as the Demon Diabolos arm in episode 14 of The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Cid unleashes his new Atomic ability called 'I Am the All-Range Atomic' to defeat all of Olivier's clones at once by activating his slime. The attack's devastating effects, akin to a nuclear explosion, destroys the Sanctuary and leaves a massive crater in the city of Lindwurn. Later, Cid finally gets to see Diabolos's arm, and as he swings his sword, he sees the reflection of Aurora in the arm.

After leaving the Sanctuary, Aurora bids her goodbyes to Cid before fading away. She also advises him on what to do if he encounters her real self.

Alexia wants to conduct an off-book investigation with her new accomplices

Alexia is utterly devastated as she was incapable of playing her part in the investigation. Moreover, the thought of standing helplessly amidst the altercation between Nelson and the Shadow Garden without making a reasonable judgment as a Dark Knight is killing her. Rose also agrees with Alexia by saying she knew an evil organization was working in the Shadows after the academy was attacked.

Alexia proposes an off-book investigation regarding the new threats to Natsume (Beta in disguise) and Rose. Using their network connections and innate skills, the three agree to join forces to expose the truth lurking in the shadows.

Elsewhere, Epsilon relays the information to Alpha that the Sanctuary is wholly destroyed after Cid’s Atomic attack. The latter still hopes that the Holy Sword and Core could be retrieved, but the former breaks the silence by disclosing that both artifacts have been disintegrated. Epsilon also states that the theory was proven correct, as Aurora is also known as the Demon Diabolos.

Gamma wants to expand her business

A property dealer from Velgata approaches Gamma, who wants her to build a new shopping mall like the one in Midgar’s Mitsugoshi city. He offers to sell his land, which costs 140 million Zeni, a surprisingly low price for a prime location. After Nu informs Gamma about the vehicle that runs on petroleum, she decides to buy every property on the street and even volunteers to rebuild the destroyed Mitsugoshi city.

At the Shadow Garden headquarters, watching all of her accomplices, Alpha recalls the time when she built the first hideout for the organization and how Cid helped them in every way possible. Gamma informs Alpha that the Royal Chancellor Perv Asshat has set out to visit the Royal Capital of Midgar.

After relaying everything from her investigation, Alexia wants her elder sister, Iris, to take action by conducting an official investigation into Divine Teachings. Although Iris had proposed the idea to her father, he declined the proposal to avoid causing undue trouble.

Alexia tries to talk Iris out after she proclaimed to defeat Shadow Garden and the Cult of Diablos. Iris is pretty confident with the powers of her sword. Elsewhere, while practicing fencing, Rose discovers several red vein-like markings on her chest.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow

After episode 14 of The Eminence in Shadow, it can be said that Cid Kagenou is one of the genius protagonists in the anime universe. Over the course of time, he has not only trained himself to become an exceptional swordsman and magic user, but also conditioned his mind to solve problems to get out of any given situation in his “eminence in shadowy” way.

Cid’s signature ability’s variation, “All-Range,” was expected to leave a different effect than the original attack, but both abilities seemed similar. It can be surmised that Cid developed I Am the All-range Atomic attack solely to destroy the Sanctuary.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 14 also saw how Iris, being the strongest Dark Knight in the Kingdom of Midgar, was mortified by her incapabilities all this time. Suddenly, she seemed a little too confident with the unique sword she proclaimed to rival even the strongest of artifacts in the Kingdom.

One of the major revelations in the latest episode of The Eminence in Shadow so far was Aurora turning out to be the Demon Diabolos herself. As she faded away, she told Cid what to do if he encountered the real her later. Although what she said to him was not disclosed, it can be presumed that she had given him a heads-up regarding something worse he had never encountered in his entire life.

The upcoming episodes of The Eminence in Shadow will unravel more secrets surrounding the world as Shadow Garden, Iris Midgar, and the new trio of Alexia, Rose, and Natsume have also decided to take matters into their own hands.

