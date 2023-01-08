The Eminence in Shadow episode 15 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow has yet again proved himself to be a high-invincible entity who can rival thousands of clones of a legendary hero without breaking a sweat. Besides enthralling fans with the ultimate battle between Cid and Olivier, the previous episode revealed that Aurora was none other than the great demon Diabolos.

Given Alexia’s snobbish disposition, it was surprising that she would create a new team to unravel the secrets of the world hidden in shadows. Using her Natsume Kafka persona, Beta inadvertently gained access to Kingdom’s Dark Knights’ affairs by joining forces with Alexia and Rose.

The upcoming episode will begin at the Bushin Festival, where powerful fighters worldwide will showcase their absolute strength. As such, this article specifies the release information for The Eminence in Shadow episode 15 and discloses the upcoming events.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 15 will show Cid Kagenou altering his appearance to participate in the Bushin Festival

Release date and streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow episode 15 will air this Wednesday, January 11, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto in Japan at 10.30 pm JST. Sentai Filmwork’s niche subscription video-on-demand platform, Hidive, is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively. As announced earlier, Hidive has also released an English dubbed version of The Eminence in Shadow.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, January 11, 5.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, January 11, 7.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, January 11, 8.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, January 11, 1.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, January 11, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, December 12, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, January 11, 4.30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 15?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 14 is titled Saikyō Saijaku no Otoko, which roughly translates to "the strongest and weakest man." The forthcoming episode will see the beginning of Midgar Academy’s Bushin Festival, where the strongest warriors from different corners of the world will take part, including the protagonist.

As seen in the recent preview teaser for episode 15, Cid Kagenou, with the help of Gamma, will alter his appearance to participate in the Bushin Festival. He doesn’t want to blow his cover of the enigmatic Shadow by unleashing his powers while entering the competition with his general persona. Nor does he want to get defeated on purpose, like the last time he crossed his sword with Rose.

Donning a new masquerade, Cid will test his skills by sparring with powerful contenders at the Bushin Festival. The upcoming episode will also introduce a few enigmatic characters, including Quinton and Goldor Kinmeki, who will also participate in the tournament.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Cid purposely let Olivier put her sword through him so he could restrain her movements by biting her neck. Having been utterly terrified by Cid’s hideous fighting technique, Nelson bombarded him with thousands of Olivier’s clones. As Cid successfully tempered his magic, making it hard for the Sanctuary to absorb, he unleashed his "I Am the All-Range Atomic" and destroyed everything inside the realm.

The devastating shockwaves of the technique left a massive crater in Lindwurm. Following this, Alexia proposed instigating a new team, including Rose and Natsume (Beta in disguise), to unravel the world's hidden secrets. Epsilon informed Alpha that the legendary artifacts had been destroyed, and the Witch of Calamity was the demon Diabolos all along.

Gamma purchased every buyable property in Mitsugoshi city in her Luna guise to expand her business. She also proposed redeveloping the town to make it the greatest place in Velgata. Alexia relayed everything she witnessed in Lindwurn to Iris. The latter vowed to defeat the Cult of Diablos and Shadow Garden with her unparalleled sword that could withstand any powerful artifact.

