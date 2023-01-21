The Eminence in Shadow episode 17 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With his new enigmatic persona of Mundane Mann, the protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow has quickly risen to fame in the Bushin Festival Tournament, defeating each opponent in the blink of an eye. The previous episode of the series introduced a new elf named Beatrix, who looked eerily similar to Alpha.

Due to the stark similarities between the characters’ appearance, fans presume Alpha to be Beatrix’s niece. The light novel series has yet to prove the hypothesis to be accurate. However, for the time being, fans can consider the two elves to be long-lost family members, given their parallel personalities.

The much-awaited upcoming episode of The Eminence in Shadow is set to release on January 25, 2022, at 10.30 pm JST, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime and light novel series.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 17 will see a battle between Rose Oriana and Epsilon

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 17 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released this Wednesday, January 25, 2022, on A-TX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and other local Japanese broadcasting channels at 10.30 pm JST. Fans outside Japan can catch the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow exclusively on Sentai Filmworks' niche OTT platform, Hidive, the only platform streaming the series in both English sub and dub versions.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 annually, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the same:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, January 25, 5.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, January 25, 7.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, January 25, 8.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, January 25, 1.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, January 25, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, January 26, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, January 25, 4.30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 17?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 17 is titled Yami ni Sasu Gekko, which roughly translates to Moonlight in the Darkness. The upcoming episode will focus on Rose Oriana, revealing why she took such a drastic step by stabbing her fiance, Perv Asshat.

In a recent preview teaser, Rose seemed to suspect the Cult of Diablos, and she believes that they have infiltrated the Kingdom of Oriana and corrupted the King’s mind. In his Shadow persona, Cid will be visiting the Kingdom of Oriana to see what the fuss is all about. Epsilon and Beta will also be joining Cid in his quest.

The episode will additionally witness Epsilon’s breathtaking piano skills. She will perform Beethoven’s masterpiece, Piano Sonata No.14, popularly known as Moonlight Sonata.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Krie @KiriloKiri 120. Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!/The Eminence in Shadow (2022) — Odcinek 16 120. Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!/The Eminence in Shadow (2022) — Odcinek 16 https://t.co/PJdLuDsZfF

As it was improbable that Rose could become a criminal, Alexia wanted to conduct an investigation. Natsume (Beta) implied that they shouldn't be making reckless decisions, which enraged Alexia, who felt her suggestion was a little condescending. After Alexia left, Beta ordered her abettor to keep tabs on Rose’s movements.

At the Bushin Festival Tournament, Cid ran into Beatrix, an elf looking for her long-lost niece. Suspecting Cid to be strong, Beatrix tried to scare him by swinging her sword, stopping right before his neck. Being a master “background character,” Cid purposely fell with a fearful reaction on his face.

Annerose was enthralled after seeing Mundane Mann inadvertently defeat the undefeated champion, Golden Kinmeki. Quinton didn’t want to believe Annerose’s claim. Later, Quinton was defeated after being paired against Mundane in the next round.

Annerose tried to intimidate Mundane, but her plan backfired when he threatened her by just dropping his arm guard, which weighed a lot. Elsewhere, Rose continued to avoid the soldiers who were sent after her.

