The Eminence in Shadow episode 19, release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 19 of The Eminence in Shadow will air in Japan this Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST.

Due to his formidable shadow power, Cid Kagenou, the anime's protagonist, has never given away even a little bearing of fear on his face. However, fans of the series were amazed to discover that the only person who can intimidate him is Claire Kagenou, his elder sister.

Although Cid has never shown any attachment towards his sister, he has always been obedient and respected her like a doting little brother. According to him, he has accomplished 70% of his Bushin Festival goals after defeating Annerose in the tournament. Achieving the remaining 30% won’t be strenuous for the protagonist, but he will be surprised after finding out who his next opponent will be.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 19 will see Mundane Mann vs. Iris Midgar

Release date and time, streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow episode 19 will air in Japan this Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on A-TX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and Tokyo MX at 10.30 pm JST. Fans outside Japan can catch the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow exclusively on Hidive, the only platform streaming the series in both English sub and dub versions.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 annually, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the same:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, February 8, 5.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, February 8, 7.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, February 8, 8.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, February 8, 1.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, February 8, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, February 8, 2.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, February 9, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, February 8, 4.30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 19?

Episode 19 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled Odoru Ningyō, which translates to "Dancing Doll," will see the epic swordplay between Mundane Mann and princess Iris Midgar. The recently dropped preview teaser of the episode shows Iris at a great disadvantage as she dealt with critical wounds during the fight.

However, since she won the tournament by getting her hands on the Bushin Festival Tournament award, it can be surmised that Cid (posing as Mundane Mann) willingly lost the fight. In the meantime, Rose Oriana will be infiltrating the tournament to seek revenge by killing Perv Asshat, the person who is using the King of Oriana as his puppet. Rose will run into Beta and her division of the Shadow Garden.

A brief recap on episode 18 of The Eminence in Shadow

Tech @BladeofTech



Cid vs Annerose was a nice fight, as expected Cid won. Now what I been waiting for Cid vs Iris, this fight is going to epic! Interesting to see what Iris wants from Beatrix. This time Claire is going to kill Cid lol

#陰の実力者 #TheEminenceinShadow The Eminence in Shadow #18Cid vs Annerose was a nice fight, as expected Cid won. Now what I been waiting for Cid vs Iris, this fight is going to epic! Interesting to see what Iris wants from Beatrix. This time Claire is going to kill Cid lol The Eminence in Shadow #18Cid vs Annerose was a nice fight, as expected Cid won. Now what I been waiting for Cid vs Iris, this fight is going to epic! Interesting to see what Iris wants from Beatrix. This time Claire is going to kill Cid lol #陰の実力者 #TheEminenceinShadow https://t.co/EkyZmca8UF

Disappointed by how her younger brother kept breaking promises, Claire strangled Cid as he didn’t spend summer vacations with her back home. The sister gave her Bushin Festival ticket to Cid and asked him to show up to watch her become a champion. Moreover, he was surprised to learn that his sister gave him a VIP ticket as he sat beside princess Iris Midgar and the other royalties.

Cid was vexed after his “background character” persona got ruined after a “named character,” Iris, apologized on behalf of the past allegations. The former once again ran into Beatrix, and after having some small talk, they gave burgers to each other. Later in epsiode 18, Iris was surprised to see Perv showing up at the tournament.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY SIX) @Baleygr086



The Eminence in Shadow #18



On every occasion this self-aware comedic romp of a chunibyo-isekai show reveals its detail-oriented predilections for hysterical parodies on boilerplate plot mechanisms. Background scenarios and mob attributes never cease to entertain. The Eminence in Shadow #18On every occasion this self-aware comedic romp of a chunibyo-isekai show reveals its detail-oriented predilections for hysterical parodies on boilerplate plot mechanisms. Background scenarios and mob attributes never cease to entertain. #陰の実力者The Eminence in Shadow #18On every occasion this self-aware comedic romp of a chunibyo-isekai show reveals its detail-oriented predilections for hysterical parodies on boilerplate plot mechanisms. Background scenarios and mob attributes never cease to entertain. https://t.co/QvCJnirIK0

Believing she had completed her research on Mundane’s every move, Annerose tried to beat him in terms of speed. However, the latter’s research went in vain after the former increased his speed, leaving the afterimages behind. Annerose resorted to aiming for a counterattack, but yet again, her calculations wronged her, as she was defeated by Mundane’s exception control of his spacing.

Elsewhere, Iris was surprised to see the War Goddess, Beatrix, showing up at the Bushin Festival tournament. Cid was relieved that he accomplished 70% of his Bushin Festival goals with the help of “Miss Not-Seeing,” Annerose Nichtsehen. After finding Claire waiting for him outside his apartment, Cid was terrified as he broke another promise he had made to her.

