From altering his appearance to taking part in the Bushin Festival tournament to stealing a grand piano in broad daylight, the protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow will do anything to be the ultimate “shadow vigilante.” Cid doesn’t despise his abettors for stealing ideas from him and making it one of their original works.

However, it's hard for him to stand witnessing some of the highly lauded art pieces from his previous life getting plagiarized in the Isekai world by Beta and Epsilon. Fans of The Eminence in Shadow are well aware of the protagonist’s pragmatic approach to life, primarily depending on rational decisions.

Although he was not head over heels for Rose, he decided to help her with her newfound troubles by lending a fraction of his shadow powers. As there’s always a catch for Cid’s every decision, fans wonder if the protagonist is trying to recruit the princess of Oriana Kingdom to the Shadow Garden.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 18 will see the battle between Mundane Mann and Annerose in the Bushin Festival Tournament

The Eminence in Shadow episode 18 will air on Wednesday, February 1, 2022, on A-TX, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and other local broadcasting channels in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. Hidive will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform in both English Dub and subbed versions.

Hidive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, February 1, 5:30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, February 1, 7:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, February 1, 8:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, February 1, 1:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, February 1, 7 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, February 2, 12 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, February 1, 4:30 pm

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 18?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 18 is titled Setsuna ni Kakeru, which roughly translates to "o betting in the moment."

Episode 18 will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode, continuing Cid and his elder sister’s unusual reunion. The recently dropped preview teaser for the upcoming episode shows Annerose getting matched up with Mundane Mann in the Bushin Festival Tournament.

Annerose has keenly observed Mundane’s every move during the festival, and she is prepared for her counterattacks. However, unbeknownst to her, he will be the most unpredictable opponent she is ever going to fight in her life.

Since Cid started considering Annerose as a worthy opponent, the upcoming fight will be more enthralling than ever. It is especially so as the protagonist tends to take his time only when he contends with skilled individuals.

A brief recap of The Eminence in Shadow episode 17?

Being greedy for the 10 million Zeni reward, Skel sought Cid’s help to turn over Rose to the kingdom. The latter showed no interest in the former’s idea and fled his apartment after spotting his elder sister, Claire, on the doorstep. While strolling around the capitol, Cid overheard someone playing the Moonlight Sonata, bringing back memories of how he became immensely interested in the piece.

Cid was utterly disappointed after he found Epsilon posing as a skilled pianist, plagiarizing art pieces from the other world, which she learned from him. After the show ended, Epsilon relayed to Cid that she had cultivated beneficial connections with essential people in the Oriana Kingdom as a skilled pianist named Shiron.

After discovering Perv had brainwashed the King of Oriana, Rose fled the kingdom and hid somewhere in the underground passage. That was where Alexia and Beta headed to look for her whereabouts and do their own investigation. Following the Moonlight Sonata melody from the underground passage, Rose encountered Shadow playing the piano, surrounded by thousands of feathers floating around.

As Rose desired revenge on the Oriana Kingdom's wrongdoers, Shadow cured her possessions and granted her powers before vanishing into thin air. Despite being surrounded by dozens of the Cult’s soldiers, Rose eliminated them in the blink of an eye. After encountering Alexia and Beta, Rose renounced herself from the trio.

Alexia refused Rose’s abandonment and engaged in a skirmish. The former eventually lost and was knocked unconscious. Beta didn’t stop Rose and wished her luck on the unprecedented journey she was about to embark on. Elsewhere, Cid was relieved after pulling off his dramatic “eminence in shadowy” in front of Rose. After returning home, he discovered that Claire had been stubbornly waiting for him since morning.

As mentioned earlier, The Eminence in Shadow episode 18 will air on Wednesday, February 1, 2022.

