Multiple online leakers report The Eminence in Shadow season 2 being greenlit

Besides the incessant hype for the penultimate episode of The Eminence in Shadow, fans of the series are also eagerly waiting for the production house and the creator to break their silence regarding the sequel. Moments after the release of episode 19, which is titled Dancing Puppet, leakers have been running rampant with tweets claiming the series has been greenlit for season 2.

However, the official website and Twitter account of the series still haven’t confirmed the news. While most fans believe the leaks to be true, others avoid them as yet another false rumor. The leakers also shared a key visual, which is expected to be a part of the major announcement of season 2.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is yet to be confirmed by Studio Nexus

The official websites of The Eminence in Shadow and Studio Nexus have yet to show any signs of the series being under production for season 2. The leakers on Twitter are using the key visual of The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, an inspired video game released in 2022 on platforms such as iOS, Android, and PC.

Due to the amount of positive reception The Eminence in Shadow garnered in its initial run, the series will expectedly be greenlit for a sequel. However, the actual announcement is expected to be made after the grand finale/episode 20, titled The Devil Comes, on Wednesday, February 15, at 10.30 pm JST (8.30 am ET).

oecuf.xyz ─ Anime News Account ⭐ @oecuf0 TV ANIME "Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute (The Eminence in Shadow) 陰の実力者になりたくて！" 2nd Season will have 12 episodes. TV ANIME "Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute (The Eminence in Shadow) 陰の実力者になりたくて！" 2nd Season will have 12 episodes. https://t.co/Jxl1BaUHMv

The first season of the series boasts a whopping 20 episodes, which is very unlikely, as most anime typically have 12 to 13, and in anime world, running for two subsequent cours of 20 to 24 episodes are expected.

Besides The Eminence in Shadow, To Your Eternity is another recent anime that also had 20 episodes in season 1. A few leakers on Twitter claimed that the second season was announced to boat 12 episodes, which is, in fact, another rumor.

Asano @AsanoElise A leak has revealed that the second season of The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!) will be released in July and that there will be 12 episodes. A leak has revealed that the second season of The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!) will be released in July and that there will be 12 episodes. https://t.co/yjd2noaSD7

Here’s how Hidive, the only platform streaming the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow, describes the series as:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a sinister cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists. They're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews The Eminence in Shadow Finale literally gonna be a banger...



Crossing my fingers for a Season 2 announcement The Eminence in Shadow Finale literally gonna be a banger...Crossing my fingers for a Season 2 announcement https://t.co/QRb47EkvEi

As of November 2022, The Eminence in Shadow has five light novel volumes in circulation around the world. Season 1 of the series entirely covered the first two volumes of Daisuke Aizawa’s light novel series. The upcoming season is surmised to adapt volumes 3 and 4, covering the Lawless City Incident and Oriana's "Black Rose" Civil War Wedding Incident.

The upcoming season will also see the debuts of Juggernaut the Tyrant, Yukime the Spirit Fox, Crimson the Vampire, Duke Doem, Giant Bat, and many enigmatic characters from the original light novel series.

Poll : 0 votes