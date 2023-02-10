The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 preview teaser reveals Iris’ most powerful sword, Rose encounters Alpha, and more

Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel and the official Twitter account of The Eminence in Shadow have finally dropped both the preview teaser and the special preview teaser for episode 20 on Friday, February 10. Both teasers have revealed that Shadow will be up against not only Beatrix, with whom he clashed in the final moments of episode 19, but also Princess Iris Midgar.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 will be the penultimate episode of the series, putting a brief hiatus on Cid’s “eminence in Shadowy” adventures until further announcements regarding the sequel. The finale will see the ultimate spine-tingling battle where the titular protagonist will head-on against the first princess of Iris Midgar and the renowned War Goddess Beatrix.

Although it is difficult to anticipate what comes next for the protagonist, the two preview teasers give a brief look at the upcoming events, promising to impart a fitting ending with Shadow going Atomic for the third time.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 will see princess Iris Midgar’s most powerful sword

As always, Kadokawa and The Eminence in Shadow’s official YouTube and Twitter accounts dropped two preview teasers for the upcoming episodes. The special teaser finally revealed Iris Midgar’s trump card, her unnamed spell sword, which she would unsheath against Shadow Garden.

Luckily, Iris' wish has finally come true as the infamous leader of the Shadow Garden, Shadow, has shown up at the Bushin Festival tournament, shedding his Mundane Mann’s disguise. Although the official name for the semi-translucent blade of Iris remains a mystery.

In Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series, Iris was mentioned as wielding a mighty broadsword that granted her the ability to channel pyrokinetic abilities magically. Iris could perform these three techniques with her broadsword: Exploding Sword, Energy Burst, and Quick Flash.

The teaser gives a brief glimpse of the range Iris could use to extend the flames engulfing her sword. The blade is also imbued with a magical inscription, hinting it could be the new artifact in possession of Midgar’s Royal Family.

Fans can also see the amazing swordplay between Beatrix, using her longsword, and Shadow with his Ebony Blade. The former is hailed as the legendary swordmaster, mostly renowned by her epithet, the “Goddess of War.” As seen in the teaser, Beatrix has given a sneak peek at her unparalleled proficiency in swordplay.

She can be seen wielding a massive sword against Shadow’s Ebony Blade. Iris and Beatrix will fight in perfect tandem to defeat Shadow. However, as seen in the teaser, Shadow has yet again resorted to unleashing his Atomic powers, and fans can expect a new variant of it.

Elsewhere, Rose can be seen having an audience with Alpha, the second-in-command to Shadow Garden. It can be expected that Alpha might recruit Rose since she has been branded as a rogue outlaw who recently killed her father.

Rose is indebted to Shadow for curing her curse and helping her achieve her objectives. Hence, fans might buckle up for a new addition to The Shadow Garden in the finale of The Eminence in Shadow season 1.

