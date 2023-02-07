To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 will be released on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi trying to fight the Nokkers all on his own as he started to get tired. Elsewhere, he also tried to stop the water from being contaminated by the Nokkers. However, his fatigue got to him as he was knocked out, during which his friends were killed by the Nokkers.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 hints at the resurrection of Fushi's friends

Release date and time, where to watch

Messar as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16, titled Three Eternal Warriors, will be released on February 12, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for readers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 12

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, February 12

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, February 12

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, February 12

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, February 12

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, February 12

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, February 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, February 12

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

For international fans, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16?

Hairo as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16, titled Three Eternal Warriors, will see Fushi fight the Nokkers, being enraged and full of despair after learning that his friends Kai, Hairo, and Messar had passed away.

Using momentum from his anger, Fushi will annihilate hordes of Nokkers in a demon-like manner. However, he will still struggle to turn the battle situation around alone, as he will be trapped by the Nokkers.

This is when a piece will come back to life with a power that Fushi himself doesn't know about. Thus, Fushi will learn that he alone wasn't the only invulnerable person.

Recap of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15

Messar, Hairo, and Kai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15, titled The Self, Worn Down, saw Fushi fighting the Nokkers as he was completely fatigued from fighting them 15 km away from the walls of Renril. When he does get knocked out, three of his friends, Kai, Messar, and Hairo, get killed, following which an enraged Fushi vowed to annihilate all Nokkers.

Elsewhere, March, whom Fushi unknowingly revived, ran away from an elderly couple to try and find Fushi.

