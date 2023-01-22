To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13: Renril accepts Fushi as he declares his intent

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 has finally been released, as fans of the series finally get to see the citizens of Renril accept Fushi's help. Up until now, he had to hide his identity under the guise of the Wise Man. But in this episode, after getting caught by the citizens, Fushi revealed himself to them, declaring his intention to protect the city from the Nokkers' attack.

The previous episode saw Fushi learning about Hairo's backstory and how he felt no pain. Hairo had run away from the Church of Bennett after realizing that he was imprisoned there. Meanwhile, Messar finally managed to gain Princess Arume's trust. Following that, Messar revealed how Arume was his step-sister, whom he wanted to protect.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 saw Fushi overworking himself

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13, titled The Wise Man's Identity, opened with Fushi protecting Eko after she was found being bullied by some kids. She had prepared a meal for Fushi, however, it tasted awful.

Fushi then joined Bon and his "immortal friends" to check out the city's water system, which had several openings. This was dangerous given that they could act as entry points for the Nokkers, and had to be shut down or protected by metal walls. Thus, the work on the same began with Bon leading the citizens on it.

Elsewhere, Fushi was working without taking a break as Kahaku started to get worried for him. Upon his request, the former decided to rest for the night. However, Kahaku had been tricked as Fushi was working at night, and he sent a clone to act like he was sleeping.

The next day, Eko tried to do her part as well, as she tried to help with the workload. This is when she found out that the water in the city was polluted, and she found the source for the same. She brought this to the notice of the people, and the water source was fixed. Later, Eko invited Fushi to have dinner. This is when the latter realized that the former's food had only tasted terrible earlier due to the poor water supply.

As time passed, Fushi was nearly done rebuilding the houses, as he needed to start working on the palace walls. However, he could only do it secretly and thus got some help from Messar, as he convinced Princess Arume to extend the Founding Day celebration to a week.

During the week, Kamu asked Fushi for his help to impress a girl, which caused him to mess up and show his regenerative powers. Thus, the citizens had started getting suspicious of the Wise Man and believed that he was Fushi. They decided to encounter him and saw his powers up close, including how he could raise buildings and walls out of nothing.

Fushi was fed up of hiding and revealed himself as the immortal and declared his intention to protect the city. Just as people were about to rally against him, Kamu reminded them of how Fushi had assisted them and their families, and thus, all the citizens accepted him.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 saw Fushi finally declaring himself as the immortal, as he was no longer afraid of the Bennett Cult and did not have time to hide anymore. Time was of the essence, so it was required of him to work openly. The upcoming episode will most likely feature Princess Arume introducing Fushi to someone really important.

