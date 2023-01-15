To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12: Messar unveils Princess Arume's face, Hairo and Messar's past gets revealed

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 is finally out as fans get to witness Fushi get closer to Hairo and Messar. Previously, he was unwilling to follow Bonchien's plan of acquiring vessels. However, now he was unknowingly starting to get closer to them, and thus, might have already acquired them as his vessels.

The previous episode saw Fushi being angry with Bonchien's plan of acquiring vessels, and that attitude happened to reflect in Princess Arume as well. Fushi spoke rudely with her, after which the group was asked to earn the trust of the citizens and soldiers themselves. Thus, Fushi began his efforts to strengthen the town of Renril.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 explores Hairo and Messar's past

Messar as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12, titled What Hides Behind The Veil, opens with a flashback as Messar and Princess Arume were seen playing together as kids. This is when Arume offered Messar to do anything for him if he happened to win against her.

In real-time, Messar came to meet Princess Arume in hopes of getting the blueprint for Renril Castle and the kingdom. However, she denied the same, as Messar walked off with his head held high.

Booze Man as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 (Image via Studio Drive)

Elsewhere, Fushi, in Booze Man's guise, was receiving several requests to rebuild their homes as he was on a mission to replace all houses with his version of the same. This is when Fushi became the wolf to speak to Hairo, who had been training the citizen soldiers. Fushi observed that Hairo was in intense pain.

The truth is that Hairo felt no pain, even when all his teeth were regularly pulled out from his mouth. In the past, he used to stay at the Bennet Church as he was looked after by a woman named Tasette, being fed only liquid food.

Tasette cared for him and gifted him a good meal on his birthday, after which she was replaced and probably killed.

Young Hairo as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 (Image via Studio Drive)

Since then, Hairo had been waiting for an opportunity to run away from the shackles of Bennett Church, and thus ran away with Bon. The story was heard by one of the citizen soldiers, Kamu, as he too joined Fushi and the others thereafter.

Later, Fushi and the group were analyzing their speed to replace the whole town with Fushi's reinforced buildings while Messar was much more focused on learning a game. This didn't sit well with Fushi, and he started having his dinner with others.

Young Messar as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 (Image via Studio Drive)

This is when Bonchien revealed how he knew Messar since childhood, and believed that he had some connection to the Renril Palace. Following this sequence, Messar is seen going to play the game with Princess Arume.

In exchange for his win, Messar wanted to garner Arume's trust, so she could order her citizens to help Fushi destroy their homes, to steadfast the whole re-infrastructure process.

Final Thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12

Princess Arume and Messar as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 saw Messar blow some air at Princess Arume's veil, causing her face to be revealed. He then revealed how he was the step-brother of Arume, and wanted to protect her from any danger. While Fushi had been trying not to connect with his "immortal friends," he was slowly growing fond of them.

